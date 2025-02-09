"Maaf kardu isse? Mere captaincy main perform hi nahi karta hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's dismal loss vs New Zealand in Tri-series 2025

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the first ODI of the Tri-Series on Saturday (February 8) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. South Africa is the third team participating in the series.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. They reached 330/6 in 50 overs on the back of contributions from Glenn Phillips (106), Daryl Mitchell (81), Kane Williamson (58), and Michael Bracewell (31). Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets but proved costly as he gave away 88 runs in his 10-over spell.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 252 in 47.5 overs and lost the match convincingly. Fakhar Zaman (84), Salman Agha (40), and Tayyab Tahir (30) put on a fight for the hosts with the bat but could not take their team over the line. Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner scalped three wickets apiece for New Zealand in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the second Test between the two teams in Cape Town and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

"Maaf kardu isse? Mere captaincy main perform hi nahi karta hai."

Here are a few more memes:

"We had a tough middle period"- New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips after his century vs Pakistan in 1st ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, Glenn Phillips received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning century in the first innings. Reflecting on the win and his batting performance, Phillips said:

"We had a tough middle period, Pakistan bowled really well. The way Bracewell kicked along, got a good kick from there. When you give away your stumps the bowler doesn't go for them. Had a feeling they were going to bowl wide."

He continued:

"Still needed to give myself room and let my hands do the thing. My first ODI hundred was pretty special - comes only once. It's the team culture, we talked about putting things in a bucket and not keeping it out. For me, it's about giving back to the team and doing as much as I can."

New Zealand will square off against South Africa in the second match of the Tri-series on Monday (February 10) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

