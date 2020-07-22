“I made a big mistake by playing all three formats" - Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir, one of Pakistan's premier fast-bowlers in the modern era, has recently stated that it was a mistake to feature in all three formats of the sport after making his comeback following the spot-fixing saga.

Mohammad Amir advised upcoming cricketers to not make the same mistake like him and, instead, have a sense of clarity regarding the formats that they wish to pursue.

“I made a big mistake by playing all three formats after making a comeback in the national side. I would like to advice future cricketers to not make the same mistake. Everyone should check their limits and get into a good rhythm by first playing in one or two formats. If they believe that they can, only then should they participate in a third format."

The 28-year old pacer feels that the faster bowlers need to be more careful because wrong decisions can seriously hamper the growth and longevity of their careers:

“Pacers need to be more careful. I had problems two years later after making the wrong decision to come back in all formats. I was hit with injuries in 2018. I have restricted myself to white-ball cricket alone due to this reason. I am hopeful that I can extend my career by about five to six years.”

Mohammad Amir announced his shocking retirement from Test Cricket last year citing the mismanagement of the physical toll on him. He decided to converge limelight on his limited-overs prospects in order to prolong his career.

The left-armer recently made himself available for the upcoming Pakistan tour of England after making himself unavailable initially since the dates clashed with the birth of his second child. But an earlier than expected birth means that Mohammad Amir can now join the squad and may also feature in the three-match T20I series later in the summer.