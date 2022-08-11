Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Karun Nair, Shubhang Hegde remain on top of batting and bowling charts – Updated after Match 8

Mangalore United cruised to an eight-wicket win over the Shivamogga Strikers in the eighth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Wednesday (August 10) in Mysuru. This was Mangalore's third win on the trot in as many games as they moved atop the points table with a convincing win to continue their fine run.

Bowling first, Mangalore restricted the Strikers to 155-8. Pacers Vijaykumar Vyshak and M Venkatesh caused the most damage, picking up three wickets apiece.

In response, Mangalore captain Ravikumar Samarth was dismissed early. However, Nikin Jose struck a match-winning 56-ball 85, which won him the ‘Player of the Match’ award. Amit Verma supported him well, scoring an unbeaten 41 off 28 as Mangalore romped home in the 18th over with eight wickets to spare.

After the eighth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, here's a look at who’s on top of the batting and bowling charts.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most runs list

Most Runs list after Match Eight (Image courtesy: KSCA website)

Karun Nair, captain of the Mysuru Warriors, remains atop the runscoring charts. He has scored 123 runs in three games at an impressive average of 61.50.

Rohan Kadam of Shivamogga Strikers has jumped up to second position. The left-handed opener now has 120 runs from three games, scoring two fifties. He impressed with the bat in his previous game, scoring a 49-ball 64.

Meanwhile, courtesy of an unbeaten match-winning 85, Mangalore batter Nikin Jose is in third spot with 113 runs in three games.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match Eight (Image courtesy: KSCA website)

There has been no change in the bowling charts in the top two. Shubhang Hedge, with six scalps, continues to be on top, while Avinash D, with the same number of wickets, is behind him in second spot.

Vijaykumar Vyshak and M Venkatesh of Mangalore are third and fourth respectively. Both pacers have accounted for five wickets thus far. Bengaluru Blasters pacer Ronit More has also taken five wickets and completes the top five.

