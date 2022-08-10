Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mayank Agarwal and Avinash D top charts – Updated after Match 6

The sixth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 saw the Hubli Tigers go up against the Bengaluru Blasters in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 09.

The Hubli Tigers put their opening loss behind them to register their maiden victory of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022. They bowled first and restricted the Bengaluru Blasters to 119 runs, picking up five wickets in a 16-over contest.

Saurabh Srivastav was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing a couple of wickets while V Koushik and Zahoor Farooqi chipped in with a wicket each.

They were in early trouble in the run-chase and were reduced to 87/6 but managed to get over the line in 15.5 overs with four wickets to spare after they were set a revised target of 137.

Skipper Abhimanyu Mithun led from the front with the bat as he slammed a brilliant unbeaten 22-ball 51 to take his side home. BU Shiva Kumar (30) was the only other significant contributor for them in the chase.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most runs list

Most Runs list after Match Six

Bengaluru Blasters skipper Mayank Agarwal has begun the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on a positive note with the bat, being the leading run-scorer so far.

He scored a match-winning 25-ball 52 in their opening match that helped them get off the mark with a win against the Gulbarga Mystics. Mayank also scored 43 runs in their second game.

Ravikumar Samarth, skipper of Mangalore United, sits in second position with 88 runs.

Samarth led from the front in their opening game against the Hubli Tigers, scoring an unbeaten 57. He also struck an unbeaten 31 in the second match, helping his side register their second straight win and top the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 points table at present.

Siddharth from Shivamogga Strikers follows the list with 74 runs from two matches. He scored 53 runs in their last match against Gulbarga Mystics but his efforts went in vain as they lost the game. Despite losing both games, Siddharth has shown good form early in the tournament.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 – Most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match Six

Avinash D of the Shivmogga Strikers top the bowling charts after the sixth match. He picked up five wickets against Gulbarga Mystics but unfortunately, his fifer came in a losing cause as Shivmogga could not get over the line. He is expected to continue picking up wickets for his side.

Shubhang Hegde of the Mysuru Warriors took the second position with five wickets, picking up four in their first game against Shivamogga. Ronit More from Bengaluru Blasters is in third position with five wickets to his name as well.

Edited by Diptanil Roy