Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table (Updated) after Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers - August 9, 2022

The Hubli Tigers beat the Bengaluru Blasters by four wickets in a thrilling contest to register their first win of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 on Tuesday (August 09).

The Hubli Tigers won the toss and asked the Bengaluru Blasters to bat first. The Blasters lost the wicket of LR Chethan early in the innings as V Koushik drew first blood for Hubli. They soon lost Aneesh KV as well with the score at 25/2 after 4.2 overs.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Suraj Ahuja (20) then put up a decent partnership. However, Ahuja was dismissed by Saurabh Srivastav as Bengaluru were reduced to 70/3.

They lost two more quick wickets and were stranded at 94/5 before the end of the 14th over. Mayank, who carried his fine form in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, was dismissed on 43 by Shiva Kumar.

The Blasters got to 119/5 after 16 overs with Jagadeesha Suchith and Shivkumar Rakshith at the crease before rain decided to interrupt. That was the end of the Blasters innings as the covers came on and the game was reduced to 16 overs-a-side.

The Hubli Tigers were set a revised target of 137 runs for their first win in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022. They had a horrible start as Luvnith Sisodia was run-out for 6, while Ronit More got rid of Liyan Khan for the same score. Tushar Singh was run-out on zero and the scorecard read 18/3 after 3 overs.

The Blasters kept picking up wickets and reduced Hubli to 87/6 and were in firm control of the game, with the equation down to 50 runs needed off the last four overs.

However, it was Hubli skipper Abhimanyu Mithun who interstingly stood up for them with the bat, smashing a game-changing unbeaten 22-ball 51. It helped them get over the line in 15.5 overs, stealing victory from the jaws of defeat. Suchith ended with two wickets for the Blasters, who lost a game that they should have won.

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 updated table

Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 Points Table

The Hubli Tigers moved up to fourth position in the points table after registering their first win in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 2 points and a net run-rate of -1.134. The Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, slipped from the second position to third, only ahead of the Tigers based on their net run-rate of +0.909.

Mangalore United continues to sit at the top while the Mysuru Warriors moved up to second position given their superior net run-rate over the Blasters, Tigers and Mystics (who are all tied on points).

Edited by Diptanil Roy