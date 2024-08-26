Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics (Updated) ft. KL Shrijith and Abhishek Prabhakar

Maharaja Trophy 2024 saw two exciting matches played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday, August 26. Hubli Tigers secured a 42-run victory over Mangaluru Dragons in the first game, while Gulbarga Mystics held their nerve to seal a two-run win against Bengaluru Blasters in the evening match.

After the Tigers lost their first two wickets early, the pair of KL Shrijith (77) and Aneeshwar Gautam (95*) stitched together 148 runs for the third wicket to power them to 209 for three. In response, Nishchith Pai (3/21) and Rishi Bopanna (3/28) scalped three wickets apiece to bowl out the Dragons for 167.

The second match saw the Blasters post a modest 153 for nine, with Suraj Ahuja (35) being the top contributor. Abhishek Prabhakar (3/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/32) took three wickets each for the Mystics. Chasing a fourth win of the season, Luvnith Sisodia (56 off 45) and Devdutt Padikkal (40 off 33) provided a 77-run opening stand. But the middle order floundered as the Mystics fell short by a whisker. Shubhang Hegde (2/39) bagged two wickets for the Blasters.

On that note, let’s take a look at the best performers of Maharaja Trophy 2024 so far.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Abhinav Manohar (SHL) 8 8 2 372 84* 62 200 186 - 4 - 8 36 2 Karun Nair (MYSW) 8 8 1 346 124* 49.42 182 190.1 1 2 1 39 18 3 LR Chethan (BEB) 8 8 - 282 88 35.25 195 144.61 - 2 1 30 15 4 Luvnith Sisodia (GUM) 8 8 1 263 62* 37.57 193 136.26 - 2 - 25 15 5 R Smaran (GUM) 8 7 2 229 104* 45.8 166 137.95 1 1 - 17 9 6 Krishan Shrijith (HUT) 8 7 1 216 77 36 162 133.33 - 2 - 21 11 7 KV Siddharth (MLD) 8 7 1 213 50 35.5 156 136.53 - 1 - 23 7 8 Manoj Bhandage (MYSW) 8 8 3 212 58* 42.4 105 201.9 - 1 2 12 17 9 Nikin Jose (MLD) 8 7 1 209 61 34.83 165 126.66 - 2 1 15 7 10 Suraj Ahuja (BEB) 8 7 - 196 39 28 125 156.8 - - - 15 10

Shivamogga Lions' Abhinav Manohar is at the top of the table with 372 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 186, with a top score of 84*. Veteran Karun Nair is in second position with 346 runs, with a century to boot.

LR Chethan had a disappointing day at the office on Monday, but still retained his third position, having accumulated 282 runs in eight outings. Luvnith Sisodia added 56 to his tally and jumped to fourth position with 263 runs. R Smaran is fifth with 229 runs in eight games.

KL Shrijith slammed 77 on Monday and moved into the top 10 with 216 runs in eight innings. KV Siddharth (213), Manoj Bhandage (212) and Nikin Jose (209) occupy the next three slots, while Suraj Ahuja (196) did well today to complete the list.

Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 7 7 142 23.4 - 219 15 4/33 14.6 9.25 9.46 1 - 2 Lavish Kaushal (BEB) 8 8 174 29 1 216 13 5/17 16.61 7.44 13.38 - 1 3 Vidyadhar Patil (MYSW) 8 8 150 25 - 241 13 3/29 18.53 9.64 11.53 - - 4 Abhishek Prabhakar (GUM) 5 4 96 16 - 99 12 5/21 8.25 6.18 8 - 1 5 Codanda Ajit Karthik (MYSW) 7 7 132 22 1 204 12 3/31 17 9.27 11 - - 6 LR Kumar (HUT) 7 7 144 24 - 219 12 3/30 18.25 9.12 12 - - 7 Gneshwar Naveen (BEB) 8 8 168 28 - 166 11 4/25 15.09 5.92 15.27 1 - 8 Shubhang Hegde (BEB) 8 8 160 26.4 - 198 11 3/28 18 7.42 14.54 - - 9 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 8 8 161 26.5 - 214 11 3/18 19.45 7.97 14.63 - - 10 Abhilash Shetty (MLD) 8 8 162 27 3 218 11 9/4 19.81 8.07 14.72 1 -

Hubli Tigers' Manvanth Kumar took a solitary wicket on Monday and is the best bowler of Maharaja Trophy 2024 at the moment. He has 15 scalps in seven games at an average of 14.60. Lavish Kaushal is in second position with 13 wickets, with best figures of five for 17. Vidyadhar Patil also has 13 wickets and is third on the list.

With a triple strike on Monday, Abhishek Prabhakar climbed to the fourth spot with 12 wickets in five games. Meanwhile, Codanda Ajit Karthik and LR Kumar also have 12 wickets under their belt.

Gneshwar Naveen, Shubhang Hegde, Kranthi Kumar and Abhilash Shetty round off the list with 11 wickets each. Hegde took two wickets, while Naveen scalped a single victim on Monday.

