Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions (Updated) ft. Abhinav Manohar & Karthik CA

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 witnessed a double-header on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors locked horns in the 21st game, while Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions faced in the next.

Bengaluru posted an imposing 189-7, thanks to LR Chethan’s 88 from 53 with 14 boundaries and Suraj Ahuja’s 32 off 16. Karthik CA chipped in three wickets for the Warriors.

In response, the Warriors failed to reach the target, getting bowled out to 133 in 17.5 overs. Kranthi Kumar and the Blasters captain Shubhang Hegde took three wickets each.

In the next game, with Nikin Jose’s 57 Mangaluru Dragons set a target of 152. However, Abhinav Manohar’s 43 Rohan Naveen’s 37 and S Shivaraj's impressive 24 off nine took them to a three-wicket win with 1.2 overs to spare.

Trending

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 A Manohar (SHL) 8 8 2 372 84* 62 200 186 - 4 - 8 36 2 KK Nair (MYSW) 8 8 1 346 124* 49.42 182 190.1 1 2 1 39 18 3 LR Chethan (BEB) 7 7 - 275 88 39.28 187 147.05 - 2 1 29 15 4 R Smaran (GUM) 7 6 2 214 104* 53.5 152 140.78 1 1 - 16 9 5 MS Bhandage (MYSW) 8 8 3 212 58* 42.4 105 201.9 - 1 2 12 17 6 Nikin Jose (MLD) 7 6 1 209 61 41.8 164 127.43 - 2 - 15 7 7 LS Sisodia (GUM) 7 7 1 207 62* 34.5 148 139.86 - 1 - 19 14 8 KV Siddharth (MLD) 7 6 1 183 50 36.6 129 141.86 - 1 - 19 7 9 SA Ahuja (BEB) 7 6 - 161 39 26.83 102 157.84 - - - 12 9 10 MK Pandey (HUT) 7 7 2 160 44 32 136 117.64 - - - 7 6

Abhinav Manohar is atop the Maharaja Trophy T20 runs leaderboard with 372 in eight games, averaging 62. He scored 43 runs in the last game and moved from second to first position. Karun Nair from Mysore Warriors slipped to second with 346 runs, averaging 49.42.

Meanwhile, LR Chethan (275) jumped from sixth to third after smashing 88 runs in the last game, while R Smaran (214) dropped from third to fourth and Manoj Bhandage (212) moved down from fourth to fifth.

Nikin Rose (209) scored 57 in the previous game to jump from ninth to sixth, while LS Sisodia (207) moved from fifth to seventh, and KV Siddharth (183) slipped to eighth.

Suraj Ahuja (161) descended to ninth, while MK Pandey (160) rounded off the top-10 with 150 runs.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 L Manvanth Kumar (HUT) 6 6 122 20.2 - 178 14 4/33 12.71 8.75 8.71 1 - 2 V Patil (MYSW) 8 8 150 25 - 241 13 3/29 18.53 9.64 11.53 - - 3 L Kaushal (BEB) 7 7 150 25 1 190 12 5/17 15.83 7.6 12.5 - 1 4 CA Karthik (MYSW) 7 7 132 22 1 204 12 3/31 17 9.27 11 - - 5 LR Kumar (HUT) 7 7 144 24 - 219 12 3/30 18.25 9.12 12 - - 6 Kranthi Kumar (BEB) 7 7 137 22.5 - 174 11 3/18 15.81 7.62 12.45 - - 7 MG Naveen (BEB) 7 7 144 24 - 147 10 4/25 14.7 6.12 14.4 1 - 8 Abhilash Shetty (MLD) 7 7 150 25 3 200 10 4/9 20 8 15 1 - 9 A Prabhakar (GUM) 4 3 72 12 - 75 9 5/21 8.33 6.25 8 - 1 10 S Hegde (BEB) 7 7 136 22.4 - 159 9 3/28 17.66 7.01 15.11 - -

L Manvanth Kumar (14) and Vidyadhar Patil (12) remained in the top two spots in the Maharaja Trophy T20. Meanwhile, Lavish Kaushal jumped from fifth to third, while CA Karthik rocketed from eighth to fourth, and LR Kumar dropped from third to fifth with 12 wickets each.

Kranthi Kumar picked up a three-wicket haul and moved to sixth with 11 wickets. MG Naveen descended from fourth to seventh, while Abhilash Shetty climbed from ninth to eighth with 10 wickets apiece.

Abhishek Prabhakar and Shubhang Hegde complete the top-10 with 10 wickets apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️