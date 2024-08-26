Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions (Updated) ft. Abhinav Manohar & Karthik CA

Aug 26, 2024
Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List
Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 22

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 witnessed a double-header on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru Blasters and Mysore Warriors locked horns in the 21st game, while Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions faced in the next.

Bengaluru posted an imposing 189-7, thanks to LR Chethan’s 88 from 53 with 14 boundaries and Suraj Ahuja’s 32 off 16. Karthik CA chipped in three wickets for the Warriors.

In response, the Warriors failed to reach the target, getting bowled out to 133 in 17.5 overs. Kranthi Kumar and the Blasters captain Shubhang Hegde took three wickets each.

In the next game, with Nikin Jose’s 57 Mangaluru Dragons set a target of 152. However, Abhinav Manohar’s 43 Rohan Naveen’s 37 and S Shivaraj's impressive 24 off nine took them to a three-wicket win with 1.2 overs to spare.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1A Manohar (SHL)88237284*62200186-4-836
2KK Nair (MYSW)881346124*49.42182190.11213918
3LR Chethan (BEB)77-2758839.28187147.05-212915
4R Smaran (GUM)762214104*53.5152140.7811-169
5MS Bhandage (MYSW)88321258*42.4105201.9-121217
6Nikin Jose (MLD)7612096141.8164127.43-2-157
7LS Sisodia (GUM)77120762*34.5148139.86-1-1914
8KV Siddharth (MLD)7611835036.6129141.86-1-197
9SA Ahuja (BEB)76-1613926.83102157.84---129
10MK Pandey (HUT)7721604432136117.64---76

Abhinav Manohar is atop the Maharaja Trophy T20 runs leaderboard with 372 in eight games, averaging 62. He scored 43 runs in the last game and moved from second to first position. Karun Nair from Mysore Warriors slipped to second with 346 runs, averaging 49.42.

Meanwhile, LR Chethan (275) jumped from sixth to third after smashing 88 runs in the last game, while R Smaran (214) dropped from third to fourth and Manoj Bhandage (212) moved down from fourth to fifth.

Nikin Rose (209) scored 57 in the previous game to jump from ninth to sixth, while LS Sisodia (207) moved from fifth to seventh, and KV Siddharth (183) slipped to eighth.

Suraj Ahuja (161) descended to ninth, while MK Pandey (160) rounded off the top-10 with 150 runs.

Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1L Manvanth Kumar (HUT)6612220.2-178144/3312.718.758.711-
2V Patil (MYSW)8815025-241133/2918.539.6411.53--
3L Kaushal (BEB)77150251190125/1715.837.612.5-1
4CA Karthik (MYSW)77132221204123/31179.2711--
5LR Kumar (HUT)7714424-219123/3018.259.1212--
6Kranthi Kumar (BEB)7713722.5-174113/1815.817.6212.45--
7MG Naveen (BEB)7714424-147104/2514.76.1214.41-
8Abhilash Shetty (MLD)77150253200104/9208151-
9A Prabhakar (GUM)437212-7595/218.336.258-1
10S Hegde (BEB)7713622.4-15993/2817.667.0115.11--

L Manvanth Kumar (14) and Vidyadhar Patil (12) remained in the top two spots in the Maharaja Trophy T20. Meanwhile, Lavish Kaushal jumped from fifth to third, while CA Karthik rocketed from eighth to fourth, and LR Kumar dropped from third to fifth with 12 wickets each.

Kranthi Kumar picked up a three-wicket haul and moved to sixth with 11 wickets. MG Naveen descended from fourth to seventh, while Abhilash Shetty climbed from ninth to eighth with 10 wickets apiece.

Abhishek Prabhakar and Shubhang Hegde complete the top-10 with 10 wickets apiece.

