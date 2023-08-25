Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, Match 24

Mangalore Dragons and Gulbarga Mystics emerged victorious in their respective matches on Thursday in the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

In the first match of the double-header, Mangalore Dragons successfully defended 191 against Shivamogga Lions to win by 15 runs. Shivamogga Lions moved down to 5th spot because of this loss.

Batting first, Mangalore Dragons pulled things back after losing the openers early. Thippa Reddy, who won the player of the match, notched up 82 runs from 47 deliveries while batting at four. Aniruddha Joshi scored 34 runs from 20 deliveries in the end to take the team to 191 for 7 in their 20 overs. Aditya Somanna was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions with three wickets.

In return, Shivamogga Lions batters had cameos but none could convert them to a big score as the team fell 15 runs short of the total.

In the second match of the double-header, Gulbarga Mystics chased down 114 with ease against Bengaluru Blasters.

Batting first, Bengaluru Blasters managed only 113. Abhilash Shetty and Avinash grabbed three wickets each, while Sharan Goud picked up two wickets. Dega Nischal was the top-scorer for the Blasters with 36 runs.

In return, Gulbarga Mystics lost five wickets, but got there in the end within 15 overs. Smaran and Macneil Noronha added 29 and 28 respectively to help the team win by five wickets.

Hubli Tigers continues to stay on top of the points table

Hubli Tigers continue to stay on the top of the points table with six wins and two losses. Mysuru Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics are tied on ten points, but the Warriors have a better net run rate. They are currently in second position.

Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions have picked up four wins each from eight matches. However, the Dragons have a good net run rate and are placed in the fourth spot. Bengaluru Blasters, who are yet to grab a win, are last with eight straight losses.