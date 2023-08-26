Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore Dragons, Match 28

Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors emerged victorious on August 26, 2023, in the Maharaja T20 Trophy at Bengaluru.

In the first match of the double-header, the Hubli Tigers chased down 168 against Mangalore Dragons to win by five wickets.

Batting first, Mangalore Dragons openers added 43 runs for the first wicket. Sharath notched up a 23-ball 40, while Rohan Patil scored 34 runs. After Sharath's dismissal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth smashed a half-century, helping the team reach 167 in their 20 overs. Siddharth top-scored with 37-ball 53 runs.

Manvanth Kumar was the star with the ball for the Hubli Tigers, bagging five wickets while going for 33 runs in his four overs.

In return, Mohammed Taha smashed three sixes and six fours while opening the batting for the team. After he departed, captain Manish Pandey got the team through with an unbeaten 33-ball 56. The team chased down 168 within 19 overs to stay on the top of the points table.

In the second match, Mysuru Warriors chased 153 with ease against Gulbarga Mystics to win by eight wickets. Ravikumar Samarth was the Player of the match for his unbeaten 62.

Batting first, the top order of Gulbarga Mystics struggled against the spin. Jagadeesha Suchith removed the top order to end with 3 for 28. Chethan smashed 34 runs in his 17 balls and was the top-scorer for the innings. Srinivas Sharath notched up 26 runs in the end to take the team past 150-mark.

Chasing 154 to win, Ravikumar Samarth led the batting attack from the front to end with 62*(50). Karthik and Karun Nair added cameos to the total, while Lankesh made 21-ball 39* and helped the team cross the line.

Hubli Tigers are at the top of the points table

After 28 matches, the Hubli Tigers continue to stay at the top of the points table, having eight wins from ten matches. Mysuru Warriors, who grabbed a win on Saturday (August 26), stay in the second spot with six wins from ten matches.

Gulbarga Mystics have won five out of their nine matches. They are currently placed third and a win in their next match would help them move to the second spot.

Mangalore Dragons and Shivamogga Lions are in the fourth and fifth spot respectively with four wins from nine matches. Bengaluru Blasters, who finally grabbed a win in the tournament on Friday (August 25), stay at the bottom of the table with two points.