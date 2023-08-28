Maharaja Trophy KSCA 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions, Match 30

Gulbarga Mystics and Shivamogga Lions emerged victorious on Sunday in the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru.

Gulbarga Mystics took on Mangalore Dragons in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader. The Dragons batted first and lost Rohan Patil for a golden duck in the second over. Sharath and Thippa Reddy steadied the innings with a 42-run stand for the second wicket. After Sharath departed, the Dragons suffered a collapse and were bowled out for 144 runs. Aniruddha Joshi's 44-run knock helped the team reach a respectable total.

Abhilash Shetty was the pick of the bowlers for the Mystics with three wickets to his name. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Hardik Raj grabbed two wickets each.

In the second innings, Gulbarga Mystics chased down the total inside 16 overs. Openers Chethan and Aneesh shared a 114-run stand, guiding their side to a comfortable victory. Chethan scored 58 runs from 37 deliveries, while Aneesh remained unbeaten with a 42-ball 72. Krishnappa Gowtham grabbed two wickets for the Mangalore Dragons.

In the second match on Sunday, Shivamogga Lions defeated the Bengaluru Blasters by 11 runs. After being asked to bat first, the Lions got off to a good start, thanks to cameos from Rohan Kadam and Vinay Sagar. However, three wickets in quick succession halted their momentum as they were reduced to 86/4 at the end of 12 overs.

Abhinav Manohar (58 off 25 balls) and Shreyas Gopal (43 off 23 balls) then shared a 102-run stand and took their team to an impressive total of 192. Tanish Mahesh was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for the Bengaluru Blasters.

In the second innings, the Blasters openers Jasper and Mayank Agarwal could not get going. The middle order suffered a collapse as well. However, Dega Nischal kept the team in the hunt with a 40-ball 68 and Suraj Ahuja smashed a 19-ball 29 to take the team closer to the target, but they fell 11 runs short.

Hubli Tigers finish at the top of the table

The Hubli Tigers finished at the top of the table at the end of the league stage, with eight wins from ten matches. Mysuru Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics had 12 points each, but the Warriors secured the second spot due to their superior net run rate. Shivamogga Lions finished fourth in the points table with five wins and as many losses.

Mangalore Dragons and Bengaluru Blasters are out of the tournament after finishing in the fifth and sixth spot, respectively.