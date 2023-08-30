Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 17 of the league?

Hubli Tigers were crowned the champions of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 as they registered a hard-fought eight-run victory over Mysore Warriors in the final of the tournament on Tuesday, August 29.

Batting first, the Hubli Tigers posted a massive total of 203/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of brilliant half-centuries from Mohammed Taha (72 off 40 balls) and Manish Pandey (50* off 23 balls).

In reply, Samarth R played a quick-fire knock of 63 runs off just 35 balls at a strike rate of 180. But it wasn’t enough, as the Warriors fell short of the target by eight runs. Manvanth Kumar L picked up three wickets for the Tigers.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 17 of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20:

Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers)

Batting at number five, Tigers captain Manish Pandey played a blistering knock of 50 runs off just 23 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. His unbeaten half century ensured that the team finished on a competitive total of 203/8 after 20 overs.

Praveen Dubey (Hubli Tigers)

Praveen Dubey had a forgettable day in the field with both bat and ball. Batting at number six, the right-handed batter got out after scoring four runs off two balls. In the second innings, he bowled just one over and conceded 17 runs.

KC Cariappa (Hubli Tigers)

KC Cariappa failed to get his line and length right as he conceded 50 runs in his three overs, bowling at an expensive economy rate of 16.7. However, he managed to pick up the prized wicket of Karun Nair in the 13th over.

Karun Nair (Mysore Warriors)

Batting at number three, Warriors skipper Karun Nair helped the team get off to a brilliant start with the bat. The right-handed batter played a vital knock of 37 runs off just 20 deliveries with the help of six fours at a strike rate of 185.

Jagadeesha Suchith (Mysore Warriors)

Jagadeesha Suchith was very consistent with his line and length throughout the game. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 1/24 in his four overs, bowling at an economy rate of six. Apart from his bowling, he scored 13 runs off 10 balls while batting at number seven.