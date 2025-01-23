Maharashtra cricketer suspended for showing dissent at umpire's decision in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne was handed a one-match suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for showing dissent at the umpire's decision in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The incident took place last year on Day 2 of Maharashtra's match against Services.

Bawne was caught at second slip by Shubham Rohilla off left-arm spinner Amit Shukla's bowling. The batter stood his ground despite being adjudged out, suggesting that the ball had bounced in front of the fielder.

The 32-year-old refused to walk back to the pavilion, resulting in the match being halted for approximately 15 minutes. Bawne, who was also Maharashtra's stand-in captain for the game, finally left the crease after an intervention from the match referee Amit Sharma.

The right-handed batter was not part of Maharashtra's playing XI for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Baroda in Nashik. Sharing the reason behind his absence, the Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed that the player was banned by the BCCI for one match.

MCA's statement read (via TOI):

"The Maharashtra Cricket Association would like to officially inform that our Ranji Trophy player, Ankit Bawne, is currently serving a one-match ban imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As a result, Ankit Bawne is unavailable for selection in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Baroda. However, we are pleased to confirm that he will be available for the next match and continue contributing to the success of the Maharashtra team."

"We respect the decisions of the BCCI and remain committed to upholding the principles of discipline and sportsmanship in the game of cricket. The team is fully focused on delivering its best in the ongoing game, and we look forward to Ankit’s participation in the upcoming matches."

It is worth mentioning that Bawne couldn't challenge the on-field umpire's decision due to the unavailability of DRS. He registered scores of 73 and 94* in the game but Maharashtra ultimately suffered a 35-run defeat in the contest.

"Shame to even appeal for this catch" - When Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his displeasure over Anikt Bawne's dismissal in Maharashtra vs Services Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was left fuming after Ankit Bawne's controversial dismissal against Services. Gaikwad was not part of the match and was in Australia as India A's captain for the two unofficial Tests against Australia A.

Gaikwad shared a video of Bawne's wicket on his Instagram story and slammed the Services for appealing for the catch. Questioning the umpire's decision, he wrote:

"How can this be given out in a live match?????? Shame to even appeal for this catchhh! Absolutely pathetic."

Maharashtra is currently placed at the penultimate spot in Elite Group A standings of Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The side has three defeats, a solitary win, and a draw from five fixtures.

