Mahela Jayawardene slams claims of 2011 World Cup final being fixed

Mahela Jayawardene reacted strongly to former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's claims that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed.

Jayawardene rubbished the unsubstantiated allegations and asked for evidence of any wrong-doing in that match.

The Indian team after winning the 2011 World Cup final.

Nine years have passed since MS Dhoni’s side defeated a Sri Lankan outfit led by Kumar Sangakkara by six wickets at the Wankhede stadium in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai. However, match-fixing allegations about that match have recently surfaced. But Mahela Jayawardene, who played a significant innings in that game, came out slamming the unsubstantiated allegations. .

Former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage recently claimed that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai was fixed. Aluthgamage was the Sports Minister when the 2011 World Cup took place. He said that he doesn’t wish to make further revelations, keeping in mind the reputation of his country.

The Lankan minister didn’t provide any evidence to the startling revelations either. He said that it was a game the Lankans could have won.

“I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game,” Aluthgamage was quoted as saying in an interview with Sri Lanka’s News 1st.

"I state it with responsibility. However, I do not wish to expose the details for the sake of the country," he added.

Mahela Jayawardene slams 'rubbish' match-fixing allegations about the 2011 World Cup final:

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene, who scored a fine century in that final, has reacted strongly to the comments from Aluthgamage. Mahela Jayawardene rubbished the former Minister for his claims and also asked for evidence.

“Are the elections around the corner? Looks like the circus has started. Clown face names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC,” Mahela Jayawardene wrote on Twitter.

Is the elections around the corner 🤔Looks like the circus has started 🤡 names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020

In the 2011 World Cup final, the Lankans after electing to bat first, managed 274 for six wickets. Mahela Jayawardene scored a sizzling 103 runs off 88 balls with the help of 13 fours. He also got adequate support from Kumar Sangakkara and Nuwan Kulasekara.

Lasith Malinga then jolted the home team with a couple of early wickets. The fast bowler nipped out Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in quick succession to set the cat among the pigeons in the opposition dugout. However, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli’s 83-run stand bailed India out to some extent.

Gambhir was out on 97, cleaned bowled by Thisara Perera. However, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh made sure that the team got over the line without any further hiccup. The Indian skipper deposited Nuwan Kulasekara over long on to seal the fate of the game, giving India the World Cup after 28 long years.

Dhoni usurped Mahela Jayawardene to become the Player of the Match for scoring 91 off 79 balls with the help of eight fours and a couple of sixes. Even after almost a decade, the memories of the historic win haven’t faded from the minds of ardent Indian supporters.