"Mahi bhai ko rulaya tha..."- Top 10 funny memes after India beat New Zealand after a long wait of 20 years at an ICC event 

Team India registered a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the 21st match of the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 22). The emphatic win at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was India's first over New Zealand after 20 years in ICC events.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the Kiwis team to bat first. New Zealand then notched up a decent total of 273 in 50 overs.

Daryl Mitchell (130) shepherded their innings with a magnificent century, while Rachin Ravindra (75) played a supporting role. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets for India and starred in the bowling department.

In reply, Rohit Sharma gave India a brisk start yet again with a quick 46 (40). He departed in the 12th over without converting his start into a big one. Shubman Gill (26), Shreyas Iyer (33), and KL Rahul (27) also began well but could not carry on for longer. Suryakumar Yadav departed for two on his World Cup debut after a terrible miscommunication with Virat Kohli while running.

Kohli (95) anchored the chase perfectly and built a match-winning 78-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (39*) to see India home in the tricky chase.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the interesting encounter between India and New Zealand on Sunday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We just couldn't get two wickets in a row"- New Zealand captain Tom Latham after loss against India

After the conclusion of the match on Sunday, New Zealand captain Tom Latham reflected on the defeat, saying:

"We played well. Towards the last 10 (overs), did not capitalize. Full credit to India, they bowled fantastically well. With the ball, we went past the bat plenty of times. They managed to get partnership after partnership, we just couldn't get two wickets in a row."

He lauded Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell for their crucial 159-run partnership, saying:

"Rachin (Ravindra) and Daryl (Mitchell) had a fantastic partnership, set us up nicely for the back 10, but again, we couldn't capitalize. From a batting point of view, this just gives a blueprint for us. Wickets in hand towards the back 10. These are positions we want to be in."

Latham concluded by heaping praise on Virat Kohli and saying:

"He (Virat Kohli) played a fantastic innings, controlled it well and the team batted around him. We got to be proactive, work to your plan as much as you can. Another good innings from him. We have got a few days off. Day game coming up, which is in a week. We were not too far off today, just taking the positives from that."

With the win, India have displaced New Zealand at the top of the 2023 World Cup points table.