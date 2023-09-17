"Mai rukega nahi" - Fans react as rain delays start of IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Rain once again played spoilsport in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, this time in the final between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The ground was under the covers due to a poor weather forecast following the toss.

In an official update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said:

“Start of play has been delayed due to rain.”

Following an inspection, the match finally began after an inspection at 3.40 pm IST.

According to BBC Weather, there is up to 78 percent chance of rain (thundery showers and a gentle breeze) in Sri Lanka's Colombo during the Asia Cup final. The temperature will hover between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 38 degrees Celsius.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with the rain playing a role in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

One shared a meme that read:

"Main rukega nahi (I won't stop)"

Here are some of the other reactions:

“A bit worried about the weather” – Rahul Dravid on rain playing spoilsport in Asia Cup 2023 final

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid pointed out that the weather could play spoilsport in the Asia Cup final. The 50-year-old wants the Men in Blue to deliver their best to lift the trophy ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Dravid told Star Sports during the pre-match show:

“We were a bit worried about the weather, but we've got decent cricket throughout the tournament. Hopefully, we can get over the line today. Sometimes, you won't be at your best but to scrap out a win. Some of the catching and fielding in the earlier game against Sri Lanka was really impressive."

He continued:

"We need to play good, smart cricket. They are a good team playing in home conditions, we need to execute our skills and scrap out a win.”

In the match, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first. They made a solitary change as Dushan Hemantha replaced the injured Maheesh Theekshana.

Team India also made only one change as injured Axar Patel made way for Washington Sundar.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.