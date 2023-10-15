“Mai tab se keh raha tha yeh Kuldeep tang karega” – Wasim Akram slams think tank after Indo-Pak 2023 World Cup match

Wasim Akram has hit back at the think tank as Babar Azam and Co. failed to deliver against Kuldeep Yadav in the 2023 World Cup match. The former Pakistan captain pointed out that he raised the topic at the start of the Asia Cup.

The 57-year-old was surprised to witness Saud Shakeel (six off 10) and Iftikhar Ahmed (run-a-ball four) fail to read the left-arm wrist spinner. Kuldeep trapped Shakeel lbw out and then cleaned up Iftikhar before finishing with 2/35 in his 10 overs.

Akram told A-Sports:

“Mai tab se keh raha tha yeh Kuldeep tang karega Pakistan ke middle order batters ko, think tank sun lete. (Since the Asia Cup, I said that Kuldeep would trouble Pakistan’s middle order, the think tank should’ve listened to me). At this level, they should pick the spinners [types of deliveries].”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further pointed out Pakistan’s struggles against Kuldeep with eye-opening stats.

“The batting coach doesn’t have to [give them the plan]. They are playing for the country. This year Kuldeep has taken seven wickets against Pakistan, the average is 8.57, economy rate is 3.33. It’s like he is playing against people who actually can’t see his [bowling]. Read to kya dekh bhi nahi sakte ab (They can’t even see his bowling, forget about reading the delivery).”

Expand Tweet

“Duje te na raho” – Shoaib Malik praises Kuldeep Yadav for his homework for the Indo-Pak 2023 World Cup clash

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, meanwhile, praised Kuldeep Yadav for his homework to dismiss Saud Shakeel in the 2023 World Cup match. The 41-year-old pointed out that the players shouldn’t just depend on the team plan and need to come up with individual goals as well. He told A-Sports:

“(On Kuldeep’s statement regarding Saud Shakeel’s dismissal) Kuldeep did the homework because he knew he’d come to bowl when either Babar, Rizwan, or Saud Shakeel would bat or he would save a few overs for Iftikhar Ahmed.”

He continued:

“Team plan is made, but as an individual, you need to make your plans because you’ve personal goals. He was spot on. It’s part of the hard work, you need to complete your homework, it’s your exam. Not just practice, information gathering [is important]. Duje te na raho (Don’t depend on others).”

Malik's statement came as Kuldeep explained his plans to dismiss Shakeel. He told in the mid-match show:

“I have been watching him (Shakeel) sweep a lot or the paddle, so I was trying to keep it wicket to wicket. Luckily, I got him.”

Expand Tweet

Pakistan will next play against Australia in the 2023 World Cup match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup scorecard.