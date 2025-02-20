"Main celebration karne wala tha" - Axar Patel recalls reaction before Rohit Sharma's drop to deny hattrick in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match 

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel admitted that he was all set to celebrate his hat-trick before realizing that Rohit Sharma spilled the catch in the slip cordon during the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off consecutive deliveries in the ninth over, but narrowly missed out on taking Jaker Ali's wicket off the decisive ball.

Axar tempted Jaker Ali to prod forward to block, resulting in a thick edge that lobbed towards the skipper for a seemingly simple catch. But, Rohit made a mess of the attempt and slammed the ground in sheer frustration. He also issued an apology to the bowler with folded hands after getting up.

The dropped catch proved to be costly as Jaker Ali went on to score 68 runs off 114 deliveries, and was involved in a record 154-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy. Axar Patel, on the other hand, finished with figures of 2/43 off his nine overs, which included a maiden.

During the innings break, the all-rounder opened up about his chaotic first over, which saw two wickets, a hat-trick opportunity, and a heart-wrenching dropped catch.

"A lot happened. First, I did not know he (Tanzid) was out. Then, I got the second wicket and then the dropped catch happened. Main celebrate karne wala thha (I was about to celebrate), but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens. Everyone makes mistakes," Axar Patel told the broadcasters.

Bangladesh posted 228 on the board, courtesy of Towhid Hridoy's heroic ton. Axar Patel was the sole spinner to be among the wickets as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav ended wicket-less. Team India did not pick any wickets in the middle-over phase.

"My role is to be where the team needs me" - Axar Patel

Axar Patel has donned several roles in national colors, including a No.5 role with the bat recently. He is often called upon to bowl in the powerplay in white-ball formats, with the move paying dividends straightaway against Bangladesh.

The all-rounder acknowledged that he is ready to fulfill any role for the benefit of the team.

"The wicket eased out after that. I think this is a chasable score. As the ball goes soft, it becomes easier to bat on. My role is to be where the team needs me. It feels good that the team trusts me," Axar stated.

The run chase is set to get underway, with Team India's opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill out in the middle.

