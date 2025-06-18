"Main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon" - Anaya Bangar seeks support from BCCI & ICC for transgender athletes

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar's daughter Anaya Bangar has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to support transgender cricketers. Anaya was born a biological male, but later transitioned into a woman.

She recently shared a video on Instagram, showing reports of her tests. The 23-year-old revealed that she partnered with the Manchester Metropolitan University after completing one year of her Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

Anaya stated that data on her muscle power, endurance, glucose, and oxygen levels were collected and compared with cisgender female athletes. She claimed that the results showed those parameters to be within the cisgender female athlete norms.

Sharing the video, Anaya wrote on Instagram:

"Science kehta hai main women's cricket ke liye eligible hoon. Ab sawaal yeh hai kya duniya tayyar hai sach sunne ke liye? (Sciecne says that I am eligible for women's cricket. Now the question is whether the world is ready to hear the truth or not?)"

In a separate Instagram post, Anaya shared details about her tests and hoped to have a discussion with ICC and BCCI officials regarding transgender inclusion in cricket.

It is worth mentioning that transgender cricketers are banned from women's cricket. The decision was taken at the ICC board meeting following the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Anaya Bangar shares reports documenting her journey as transwoman athlete

Anaya Bangar shared the results of the tests conducted by the Manchester Metropolitan University. She mentioned that she plans to submit the results to the ICC and the BCCI.

Posting the eight-page report, she wrote:

"For the first time, I'm sharing the scientific report that documents my journey as a trans woman athlete. Over the past year, I've undergone structured physiological assessments after starting hormone therapy. This report captures the real, measurable impact of my transition not opinions, not assumptions, but data.

"I'm submitting this to the BCCI and ICC, with full transparency and hope. My only intention is to start a conversation based on facts not fear. To build space, not divide it. Whether you agree or not, thank you for witnessing."

Anaya Bangar's father Sanjay Bangar is a former all-rounder who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for Team India. He also served as the batting coach of the national team from 2014 to 2019.

