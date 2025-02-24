"Maine bola to waise trophy ke liye tha woh" - IIT baba reacts to his viral prediction after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Abhay Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, was trolled by social media following India's six-wicket win against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. Ahead of the showdown on Sunday afternoon, a clip had gone viral in which Singh predicted that the Men in Blue would lose the match.

Singh, who became viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela, said in a video posted by YouTube channel RachitrooLive:

"Bhai iss baar hum harva denge. Tab toh manoge. Jeeta ke nahi maane. Iss bar me pehle se bol raha hu iss baar India nahi jeetegi." [Brother, this time, I will make the team lose. Then you'll believe me. You didn't believe me when I made the team win. That's why I am saying beforehand that India will not win]."

The same YouTuber called spiritual leader after India's clinical win against Pakistan. During the conversation, the IIT Baba clarified that his prediction wasn't for the India-Pakistan match.

Pointing out that he predicted that India won't be able to win the 2025 Champions, the IIT Baba said:

"Maine bola to waise trophy ke liye that woh [I had said it regarding the trophy]."

You can watch the clip below:

Team India chased down a 242-run target in 42.3 overs to win by six wickets against Pakistan. Ace batter Virat Kohli roared back to form by notching up his 51st ODI century. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 100-run knock.

"Prediction vrediction pe kabhi vishwas nahi karne ka" - IIT Baba on his viral comments amid 2025 Champions Trophy

During the aforementioned phone call, the IIT Baba urged people not to believe in any predictions. He opined that people should use their brains instead of relying on any prophecies.

Abhay Singh remarked:

"Prediction vrediction pe kabhi vishwas nahi karne ka kisi ka. Generally bhi wahi bolta hoon main. Apna dimag use karo na [Never believe in any predictions. I always say this. Use your own brain]."

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team have kicked off the 2025 Champions Trophy with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will face New Zealand in their final group-stage match. The contest will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

