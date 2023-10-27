"Makes you want to beat your mates even more" - Pat Cummins looking forward to meeting New Zealand in 2023 World Cup

Australian captain Pat Cummins remains keen to emerge victorious over friends-cum-rivals New Zealand when they meet in the 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Saturday (October 28). The right-arm speedster suggested that the Kiwis' soft-hearted nature should not be mistaken for their timidity.

New Zealand, who are third in the points table, are coming off a four-wicket defeat to India in Dharamsala. In contrast, Australia have recovered well to win three games on the bounce after losing their first two. With the Men in Yellow yet to play at the venue in the tournament, New Zealand could have a slight edge.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the match on Friday, Cummins remarked that Australia are hugely motivated to beat their mates. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"Most of the Kiwis are pretty placid. We're pretty similar. We've played a lot of cricket with these guys, some of these guys are really good mates with our players. If anything, it makes you want to beat your mates even more. It will be intense out there."

The head-to-head record in 50-over World Cups is heavily skewed towards Australia. In 11 meetings, the Kiwis have managed to win only thrice, including losing the 2015 World Cup final.

"It’s probably a ground we've got to be extra careful" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of the conditions, Cummins admitted that it's a lot dicey than the other venues and suggested that Australia must do the basics right to come out on top. He said:

"It feels a bit more like a Test match, getting up in the morning and turning up here. A bit different to what we've been used to. It's a new venue, you've got to assess when you're out there what you think is going to be a good score.

"It might not be a 400-run innings. It’s probably a ground we've got to be extra careful. It's a bit different to a lot of the other venues that we play at. But it's fine. It's the same for both teams. Maybe just be a little bit more careful out in the field, and you might have to wear a couple on the body, but that's fine."

Australia's net run rate received a massive boost after beating the Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi.