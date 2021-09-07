"Making it to this Indian team is not at all a joke" - Aaqib Javed speaks about getting into the Indian cricket team

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has opened up about the quality of the Indian cricket team. The ex-cricketer also expressed what makes this Indian team stand out from the rest of the competition.

Speaking to Paktv.tv's YouTube channel on Monday, Javed said:

"India's top 7 out of their primary 11 test players have ascended to the national team because they have been the leaders and best players of their first-class teams/system."

Javed went on to hail the 'gatekeepers' of the Indian domestic system for their honest services. He said:

"The process to make it to the Indian team is very stringent in nature. The gatekeepers at every checkpoint are honestly doing their jobs. Therefore, making it to this Indian team is not at all a joke, you have to be the best; second-best isn't good enough."

The Indian team's dominance over England in the U.K has been at the center of the cricketing world in recent weeks.

These players are tried and tested in all situations: Aaqib Javed

Javed vocalized that the Indian players have a very strong game awareness and that is what sets them apart from the other competitors. The strong core of the Indian team is one of the reasons that India has been a threat to all oppositions overseas. Javed said:

"The young players in this Indian team are champions of their domestic sides that is the reason why India have a core that is so strong. These players are tried and tested in all situations in the domestic system so they never feel out of place in the international arena."

Team India are riding a wave of confidence after toppling England on a fairly flat wicket at Kennington Oval in London. Both the teams will now travel to the Old Trafford stadium, where India will look to land the final blow to win the series 3-1.

Meanwhile, England will have to win at Manchester to have a chance of retaining the Pataudi Trophy owing to a series draw.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar