"Making my recovery and icing sessions much easier with all those endorphins"- Badminton superstar PV Sindhu after India's thumping win vs Sri Lanka

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu reacted to India's comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup match on Thursday (November 2).

Sindhu is currently recovering from a knee injury, which she suffered during the French Open last week. She retired from her Round of 16 match due to the same reason.

PV Sindhu has been avidly following India's matches in the ongoing World Cup and often shares her thoughts via social media. She also enjoyed India's one-sided encounter against Sri Lanka and said that the team's dominant performance was making her recovery period easier.

Team India batted first in the match and notched up 357 runs on the scoreboard. Mohammed Shami (5/18), Mohammed Siraj (3/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/8) then skittled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 55 as India won the match by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle after India's win, PV Sindhu wrote:

"Watching a true annihilation, led by Shami and Siraj, set up so very well by our batsmen. Wow. Making my recovery and icing sessions that much easier with all those endorphins!"

"They bowled really well in the night"- Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis after the loss against India in 2023 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis expressed disappointment after suffering a dismal loss against India. Reflecting on the defeat, Mendis said:

"We are very disappointed. They bowled really well in the night. Little bit seam and swing and unfortunately we lost the game. I can't really comment on the toss. The wicket looked a bit slow so I opted to bowl. It became better under lights as the ball seamed around. Madushanka bowled well in the opening spell and then in the middle overs."

Mendis added:

"We dropped two catches of Shubman and Kohli which hurt us. They bowled really well in the first six overs. Bowled wicket to wicket. They are great bowlers, credit goes to their fast bowling unit. We have two more matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand, we will hope to come back strong."

Courtesy of the win, India officially became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup.