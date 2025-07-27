"Making sure Pant gets rest" - Fans hail Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for match-saving partnership in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India pulled off an incredible draw in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, thanks to a heroic partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. The visitors started Day 5 at 174/2 in their second innings after conceding a first innings lead of 311 runs.The well-set KL Rahul departed in the first hour of the morning session for 90 before skipper Shubman Gill fell for 103 at the stroke of lunch. With India teetering on 222/4 and two sessions remaining, Jadeja joined Sundar at the crease.The duo displayed incredible technique and temperament to thwart every plan England threw at them with an unbeaten 203-run partnership. In the process, Jadeja completed his fifth Test century and continued his red-hot form in the series, with a fifth 50+ score in his last six innings.Meanwhile, Sundar completed his maiden Test century before the two teams shook hands, accepting a drawn result.Fans on X hailed the pair for their stubborn resistance to help India secure a vital draw and stay alive in the series with the following reactions:Fans continued praising the two all-rounders for the heroics, with one saying:&quot;One of our best batting performances after that Gabba win, thanks to Sir Ravindra Jadeja &amp; Washington Sundar.&quot;&quot;Jadeja Sundar mocking england cricket team,&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;Jadeja and Sundar making sure Pant gets rest,&quot; a fan said.Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar also led India in their bowling inningsBefore their match-saving double-century partnership, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar starred with the ball against the rampaging English batters on a docile Manchester wicket. While the former finished with figures of 4/143 in 37.1 overs, the young off-spinner picked up two wickets in his 28 overs.Despite their hard toil, the hosts finished with a massive total of 669 in their lone innings.Meanwhile, Jadeja and Sundar have performed admirably with bat and ball throughout the series. The former has averaged a remarkable 113.50 with the willow and picked up seven wickets in four Tests. On the other hand, Sundar is averaging over 51 with the bat and picked up seven wickets in three Tests in the series.The draw helped India maintain a 1-2 deficit in the best-of-five series, with the final Test to be played at the Oval, starting July 31. A win will help India secure a second consecutive draw in a Test series in England after a 2-2 result in their previous tour in 2021/22.