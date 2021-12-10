"Manage your emotions and your mental energy"- Mayank Agarwal on Rahul Dravid's advice ahead of India-New Zealand Tests 

Team India opening batter Mayank Agarwal has revealed the advice head coach Rahul Dravid provided him ahead of the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand.

The 30-year-old featured in a Test after almost a year. He was a part of the squad that registered a 2-1 series win in Australia. But Agarwal missed out on the home and away series against England earlier this year.

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats This isn’t just a name on a board. This is all the hardwork culminating into something that goes beyond. Playing Test cricket and contributing to a win for your country is everything for someone who grew up worshipping the game. It’s an honour to be named alongside so many greats https://t.co/Z8rzIfr0X3

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cemented the opening spots in the team following Agarwal's poor form and a concussion in the nets ahead of the first Test in England.

Following his return to the playing XI after ten months, Agarwal was asked by Dravid to channel his emotions and mental energy in the right direction. The coach also backed Agarwal to succeed with the technique he had.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, he said in this regard:

"See, the chat Dravid had with me before the series was that, 'I know you have not got that many runs, but manage your emotions and your mental energy, you are going to be flooded with thoughts. Don't dwell too much on it'."

"That was the mental aspect of it. As far as the technical or physical aspect, he told me that 'this is the technique that has brought you a lot of runs, so stick to that, and the runs will come; back the things that have worked for you'. Fortunately the very next Test, the runs came."

After twin failures in Kanpur, Agarwal bounced back in style with a match-winning performance in the second Test in Mumbai. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his century and half-century in the game as India sealed the two-match series following a draw in Kanpur.

"The feeling of contributing to the team's win is of utmost importance" - Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal scored his fourth Test hundred during the recently concluded home series against New Zealand.

After agonisingly missing out on a win in Kanpur, Team India made amends in Mumbai, registering their biggest-ever Test win (in terms of runs). Agarwal noted that contributing to the team's win is something he always prioritises. He said:

"I think this series (vs NZ) was very important. For me, the feeling of contributing to the team's win is of the utmost importance. I'm glad that I could put in such a performance that helped the team win."

Mayank Agarwal @mayankcricket Grit, Determination & Resilience



A test hundred is always special and this one will remain forever so. Grit, Determination & Resilience A test hundred is always special and this one will remain forever so. https://t.co/Ey6YX0hzpw

The Karnataka batsman has been rewarded for his fine exploits with a spot in Team India's squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Edited by Bhargav