Manchester weather forecast July 24: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Old Trafford?

India and England shared honors on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. Sent into bat after losing the toss yet again, India went to stumps on Day 1 at 264-4 after 83 overs. It was yet another hard-fought day of Test cricket, which has defined this series.India's openers got the team off to a solid start, adding 94 in 30 overs. The defiant stand was broken when Chris Woakes forced KL Rahul (46) to nick one to the slip cordon. Yashasvi Jaiswal's fine knock ended on 58 when he edged a good length ball outside off stump from Liam Dawson to first slip.Skipper Shubman Gill (12) registered his third failure in a row as he offered no shot to a delivery from Ben Stokes that came back in and was caught in front of the stumps. Sai Sudharsan (61), however, steadied the innings with his maiden Test half-century. Rishabh Pant (37*) was looking good again, but retired hurt after he inside-edged an attempted reverse sweep onto his right foot.Manchester weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestWhile there was prediction for rain on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, luckily there was no weather interruption on Wednesday. Looking ahead to Day 2 of the 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test, AccuWeather states it will be partly sunny in the morning, with the temperature in the range of 22 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 61 percent.The afternoon weather forecast for Day 2 of England vs India 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester states that it will be partly sunny, with showers expected in spots. The temperature is likely to be around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 56 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 71 percent and the humidity level 69 percent.Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions in Manchester for Day 2 of the Old Trafford Test, the conditions will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to around 13 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is low at two percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 30 percent and humidity level 82 percent.