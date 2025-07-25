Manchester weather forecast July 25: What are the chances of rain on Day 3 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Old Trafford?

England completely dominated Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Having bowled out the visitors for 358 in 114.1 overs, the Englishmen went to stumps on Day at 225-2 after 46 overs. They now trail India by 133 runs in the first innings, with eight wickets in hand.India resumed their first innings on Day 2 in Manchester at 264-4. They, however, suffered a major blow very early as Jofra Archer (3-73) produced a brilliant delivery to have Ravindra Jadeja (20) caught at second slip. Shardul Thakur contributed 41 before his resistance was broken by Ben Stokes (5-72). Rishabh Pant then came out to bat despite his injury and went on to complete a defiant half-century.Having bowled out India for under 360, England made a superb start with the bat as their openers added 166 in 32 overs. Both Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) were unlucky to miss out on their respective hundreds. While Crawley edged Jadeja to slip, Duckett nicked a short and wide ball from India's debutant pacer Anshul Kamboj to the keeper.Manchester weather forecast for Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestWhile there was forecast for some rain on the first two days of the Manchester Test, weather has played a minimal role in the match so far. Looking ahead to Day 3 of the fourth Test, AccuWeather states that it will be partly sunny and pleasant in the morning, with the temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 10 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 52 percent.As for the afternoon weather in Manchester for Day 3 of the fourth England vs India 2025 Test, the conditions are likely to remain partly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature rising slightly to 24 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 10 percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 60 percent and humidity level 58 percent.Shifting focus to the evening weather forecast for Day 3 of the Old Trafford Test, conditions are likely to be partly cloudy, with a brief shower or two expected. The temperature is likely to fall to 16 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 55 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 65 percent and the humidity level in the range of 80 percent.