Manchester weather forecast July 26: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Old Trafford?

England completely outplayed India on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. Resuming their first innings at 225-2 in response to India's 358, they went to stumps at 544-7, with a significant lead of 186 runs.England began Day 3 with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 20 and Joe Root and 11. The duo ended up featuring in a 144-run stand for the third wicket before Pope fell to Washington Sundar for 71. Root went to reach his 38th Test ton and scored exactly 150. His dazzling knock ended when he was stumped off Ravindra Jadeja.At stumps on Day 3 of the Manchester Test, England skipper Ben Stokes was batting on 77 and all-rounder Liam Dawson on 21. Stokes retired hurt on 66, but returned to the crease following Chris Woakes' dismissal for four. For India, Sundar and Jadeja have taken two scalps so far in England's first innings.Manchester weather forecast for Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestThe weather prediction for the Manchester Test was not very promising. However, rain has not played spoilsport in the match so far. Looking ahead to Day 4 of the fourth England vs India Test, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with a shower in spots. The probability of precipitation is 55 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 98 percent.Shifting focus to the afternoon weather forecast for Day 4 of the Manchester Test, the prediction states that the temperature during this phase will be around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation falls to nine percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 32 percent and humidity level 58 percent.As for the evening weather prediction for Day 4 of the fourth England vs India 2025 Test, the forecast says that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to 13 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 13 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 88 percent and humidity level 78 percent.