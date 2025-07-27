Manchester weather forecast July 27: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Old Trafford?

Team India have kept their hopes of saving the Manchester Test alive courtesy of an unbroken 174-run stand between KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*). After England ended their first innings on 669, gaining a huge 311-run lead, India got off to a horror start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for ducks off consecutive deliveries to Chris Woakes.Rahul and Gill, however, lifted the visitors with a defiant third-wicket partnership, ensuring that India did not lose another wicket before stumps on Day 4. Rahul faced 210 balls and hit eight fours during his stay at the crease. As for skipper Gill, he hit 10 fours in 167 deliveries.Earlier in the day, England resumed their second innings at 544-7. Skipper Ben Stokes, who was unbeaten on 77 overnight, went on to complete his hundred before eventually being dismissed for 141 off 198 balls. Brydon Carse also chipped in with 47 off 54 balls. For Team India, Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar picked up two scalps each.Manchester weather forecast for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestWeather has not impacted proceedings much in the Manchester Test so far, despite the prediction not being too bright. As per AccuWeather, the morning conditions on Day 5 of the Test are likely to be cloudy, with the temperature around 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be high at 99 percent and the humidity level 70 percent.Shifting focus to the afternoon weather conditions on Day 5 of the England vs India Manchester Test, it is likely to be remain cloudy, with the temperature staying at 19 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be in the range of 86 percent and the humidity level 54 percent.Looking at the evening weather forecast for Day 5 of the England vs India Test match at Old Trafford, AccuWeather states that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature in the range of 13 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is low at 17 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be around 61 percent and the humidity level 76 percent.