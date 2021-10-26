"WBBL experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India" - Smriti Mandhana outlines the importance of playing in a T20 League 

Team India opener Smriti Mandhana spoke about the experience of playing in a T20 league and how it translates while playing for the country. The left-handed batter is representing the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League in the 2021 campaign.

Mandhana is one of eight Indian women players participating in this edition of the WBBL. Shafali Verma, Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma are the other players who are plying their trade in Australia.

Smriti Mandhana spoke about how this experience will be vital when the Women's World Cup comes up in the early months of 2022. While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, she said:

"This year we had a window and we were already here and had done our 14 days quarantine. It's better to stay and play some more cricket rather than go back."

"We have a World Cup coming up and we don't have a BBL in our country, so it will be of benefit and a lot of experience for the eight girls in the comp and that experience will definitely count when we are back playing for India," she added.

With India not boasting a prominent women's league, it has become difficult for aspiring or established women cricketers to showcase their talents. Currently, only a mini-tournament prior to the IPL Finals marks as a solid platform.

Smriti Mandhana had a fruitful tour of Australia

Prior to the WBBL, Mandhana was part of the Indian side that toured Australia to compete in a full-fledged series. While the Women In Blue ended up on the losing side in the ODI and T20Is series, they made a huge statement by ending Australia's illustrious 26 ODI winning streak and a memorable performance in their first-ever pink ball Test.

Mandhana claimed the player of the match award as well for her stellar ton in the first innings.

Mandhana's opening partner Shafali Verma also expressed her pleasure at staying back in Australia to play in the WBBL. She said:

“When you come to a foreign league we always something just learn from every series or every league. It’s a very good opportunity for me to come in and play with these girls.”

Shafali Verma represents the Sydney Sixers in the competition. The players will look to amass as much experience and practice as possible given that the World Cup in New Zealand is only five months away.

