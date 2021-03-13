It is a terrible mistake: Manoj Tiwary on Team India resting Rohit Sharma in the 1st T20I

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary criticised the Indian team management for resting Rohit Sharma in the first T20I against England. Tiwary revealed that the decision came as a massive shock to him given that Team India have very few games left before the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Manoj Tiwary added that Rohit Sharma should have been playing unless he was carrying an injury. He was of the opinion that India should always field their best eleven.

“This comes as a huge shock for me. Rohit is called the hitman. How can you rest your hitman like that? The kind of form Rohit is in, it makes no sense if he is not given chances before T20 World Cup. I am not privy to whether Rohit is nursing an injury or carrying some niggles, if not then it's a terrible mistake," said Manoj Tiwary told InsideSport.

"I am afraid the Indian team might have pay heavily for this mistake. I am not a great believer in the rotation policy. I believe the best XI should always be playing for India,” added Manoj Tiwary.

Manoj Tiwary unhappy with Virat Kohli's U-turn

Just a day before the 1st T20I, Virat Kohli stated in a press conference that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were the team's preferred openers.

However, at the toss, he surprised everyone including Manoj Tiwary when he revealed the decision to rest Rohit Sharma for the first two games of the five-match series.

“I am really surprised at the U-turn and what might have happened in last 24 hours that their best player in the Twenty20 format had to be rested,” said Manoj Tiwary.

Rohit Sharma has been the in-form for Team India in recent times. In the 6 Test matches that he played this year, Sharma scored 474 runs at an average of 47.40. He even registered a brilliant ton against England and is expected to be a massive part of India's T20 World Cup plans.

Rohit Sharma has featured in 108 T20I matches and scored 2,773 runs at an average of 32.24 and a strike rate of 138.79.