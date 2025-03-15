Marizanne Kapp castles Hayley Matthews for just 3 runs with a peach in DC vs MI WPL 2025 Final [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Marizanne Kapp produced a gem of a delivery to send back in-form Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Hayley Matthews. The incident took place in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) final at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

After opting to bowl first, the table-toppers were on song in the powerplay as Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey gave the opening batters absolutely no room to operate. The inaugural winners were struggling to get the scoreboard going against the moving new ball.

Matthews was tested by Kapp in her first over, and she took four deliveries to get off the mark. The Caribbean player's woes continued into the next over as well as Pandey troubled her equally. After a tottering stay at the crease, the right-handed opener had no answer to a stunning delivery.

The South African international bowled the trademark outswinger, but the ball nipped back in after pitching. Matthews looked to play the ball towards the off side, but could not account for the late inward movement. The ball comfortably beat the gap between the bat and pad to crash onto the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Hayley Matthews was the Player of the Match when she last faced DC in the WPL Final back in 2023. Although it was for her spell with the ball. The all-rounder could score only three runs in the WPL 2025 final to mark a disappointing outing in the title-decider.

Marizanne Kapp strikes again to dismiss Yastika Bhatia in WPL 2025 Final

DC continued to pile on pressure with the new ball after Matthews' dismissal. Out-of-form opener Yastika Bhatia had struggled against the new ball. While she broke the shackles with the first boundary of the innings, she lost her wicket soon after courtesy of a sharp catch by Jemimah Rodrigues in Marizanne Kapp's next over.

As of writing, MI are struggling at 20/2 after the powerplay came to an end. Kapp is all set to bowl her fourth over on the trot to wrap up her spell.

