"Wouldn't rule out Steve Smith to come back and captain Australia" - Mark Taylor

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor has thrown his weight behind Steve Smith's return as Australia's Test captain. Mark Taylor opines that Tim Paine's neck injury, for which he will undergo surgery to get fit before the Ashes, opens the door for Smith. However, Paine is confident of recovering in time for the crucial series.

Smith's suspension from the captaincy ended in April 2020, one year after returning to international cricket from the ball-tampering ban. While the 32-year old had shown interest in leading the side, head coach Justin Langer shut down the possibility.

But Taylor backs Steve Smith to lead Australia again, as a lot has transpired since the infamous Newlands episode. However, the 56-year-old believes paceman and vice-captain Pat Cummins is the frontrunner to take charge.

"I wouldn't rule out Steve Smith to come back and captain Australia. I think enough time, enough water has gone under the bridge since 2018 and what happened in South Africa. Pat Cummins would certainly be in the pole position given he's the vice-captain at the moment. I think Australia have options. I was absolutely surprised about the Tim Paine news," Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

With Tim Paine likely to call time on his international career after this year's Ashes, the captaincy is set to be up for grabs again. As for Smith's chances of returning to the role, former cricketers have polarizing opinions on it.

Don't think Josh Philippe and Josh Inglis have done enough for their respective states: Mark Taylor on Australia duo

Mark Taylor also commented on the players who could potentially replace Paine as the wicketkeeper. He feels Josh Philippe and Josh Inglis' exploits in the Big Bash are insufficient evidence for a role in Test cricket.

Instead, Taylor earmarked Alex Carey and Matthew Wade should Paine be ruled out of the Ashes.

"I think for Test matches not at this stage (Inglis and Philippe are no chance), no. I don't think they have done enough for their respective states. They may have done some good stuff in Big Bash and that white ball form of the game, but I think both those guys would need to show me they're tried and true first-class performers before I pick them for a Test match. I think at this stage the running is certainly between Carey and Wade should Paine not play,"

Although Australia start as favorites for the Ashes, they will need to be at their best. The Baggy Greens have not played Test cricket in months and must avoid another meltdown after the disastrous series against India earlier this year.

The Ashes will begin on the 8th of December at the Gabba.

