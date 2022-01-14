"I’ll have to see how the family situation is" - Mark Wood expresses concerns over IPL participation

Although England speedster Mark Wood has entered the upcoming IPL 2022 Auction, he admits there are factors to consider before deciding to play in the cash-rich league. The right-arm pacer expressed concerns over staying in bio-bubbles and spending time away from his family.

Although the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has indicated it plans to disallow players from partaking in the IPL, several English stars are likely to participate. The IPL 2022 Auction will reportedly be held on the 12th and 13th of February in Bengaluru, with over 100 cricketers set to be part of it.

Wood revealed he has entered the auction and feels it will keep him better prepared for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. However, the 32-year-old was quick to add that the bio-bubble challenges and his family situation need to be assessed first.

Wood stated, as quoted by the Daily Mirror:

"I am in the auction at the minute. But it’s important to have that time at home and reflect. At the minute I’ll be in it. If I look ahead to the World Cup and I can learn something in the IPL, if I can put myself in pressure situations and try and get better for the end of the year, that’ll be good. It’s just whether the time away from home, the bubbles…I’ve done Australia without my son which has been quite hard. Especially around Christmas. So I’ll have to see how the family situation is."

The England pacer was part of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018, but played just one game. Wood went wicketless, conceding 49 runs in four overs.

"England is always going to be my no.1" - Mark Wood

England Nets Session - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wood declared that despite the IPL offering deals, his priority remains to play for England in all three formats.

The right-arm pacer recalled England's T20 World Cup exit from the semi-final stage in 2021 and wants to help his nation go all the way in the upcoming edition this year.

Wood added:

"No disrespect to IPL teams but England is always going to be my No.1 because when I was growing up that’s who I wanted to play for. I want to play across all three formats and that’s at the forefront of my mind. There’s a World Cup at the end of the year I have my eyes on. It hurt a lot this winter when we got knocked out in the semi-final and it feels as a one-day group that it’s time to push hard to leave a legacy behind."

England Test captain Joe Root is also considering throwing his hat in the ring for the IPL auction. However, the right-handed batter has also labeled Test cricket his priority.

