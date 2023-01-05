Star Australian batter Steve Smith on Thursday, January 5, reacted to his chainsaw celebration following a magnificent ton on the second day of the third Test against South Africa at the SCG.

Smith scored 104 off 192 balls in Australia's first innings, with the former skipper hammering 11 fours and two sixes en route to a 30th Test century.

Smith went past legendary player Don Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries during his phenomenal hundred against the quality pace attack of the Proteas.

To mark the celebrations of his yet another remarkable knock in the red-ball format, the Australia No.4 showed off the bat towards the dressing room before putting the bat down and acting a chainsaw gesture with enough delight on his face.

While reacting to his chainsaw celebration in the press conference after the stumps on Day 2, Smith explained:

"I think it was this morning, Marn (Labuschagne) was complaining about getting chainsawed. The Anrich's (Nortje) ball that got him out, kicked up in getting chainsaw."

He added:

"I said to him,"I thought you are caught on 70 anyway, so you will be right." He says "stop being so negative Steve, I hope you get chainsaw today." So when I get 100 today I will reference the chainsaw. That was essentially it."

"It wasn't the ideal way to go out" - Steve Smith

Smith played some absolutely tempting shots against Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Anrich Nortje. He fiercely pulled a 144 kph delivery off Nortje towards the deep square for a boundary to reach the three-figure mark.

7Cricket @7Cricket Steve Smith must have walked past Belinda Clark's statue this morning Steve Smith must have walked past Belinda Clark's statue this morning 😅 https://t.co/TEs2ewVsG9

Smith was quite patient when it came to facing the spinners, barring a couple of boundaries against Simon Harmer, including a sweep behind the square on the leg side.

Just three balls after completing his century, Smith returned a simple catch to Keshav Maharaj that brought an end to his incredible innings.

While admitting to restricting himself to play fewer sweep shots against the spinners ended in disappointment. He said:

"It was time to have some fun. I was actually gonna stop practicing a few things. Potentially like sweeping and things like that for the upcoming India tour."

He added:

"I know that sounds bad in a way but I felt there was an opportunity to do that as well. I get some good spinners, that was the main disappointment (of not playing the shots). I just lost concentration and it wasn't the ideal way to go out."

Australia were in a commanding position at the end of the second day with 475 for 4 on the board. Opener Usman Khawaja, who stitched 209 runs along with Smith for the third wicket, was just five runs short of his maiden double Test century.

