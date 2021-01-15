Marnus Labuschagne becomes first batsman to hit five centuries in ICC World Test Championship

Marnus Labuschagne has become the first batsman to record five centuries in the ICC World Test Championship. The Australian batsman beat compatriot Steve Smith and Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam to achieve this feat.

Marnus Labuschagne has batted brilliantly for the Australian cricket team in the ICC World Test Championship. The South Africa-born player is the only batsman to score over 1,500 runs in the tournament so far.

Heading into the final Test match against India, Labuschagne was tied with Steve Smith, Babar Azam, and Ben Stokes at the number one position on the 'Most Centuries' leaderboard. All the names mentioned above had four hundreds in the ICC World Test Championship.

Labuschagne overtook the other three batsmen on the list, with a century at The Gabba. The right-handed batsman came out to bat at number three in the second over of the Brisbane Test match. Although Australia lost a couple of early wickets, Labuschagne did not back off and dominated the Indian bowlers to end with a 204-ball 108 in the first innings.

After the century in Brisbane, Marnus Labuschagne has 1,650 runs to his name in the ICC World Test Championship. The 26-year-old player has a magnificent average of 75, while slamming five centuries and nine half-tons in this competition.

Can Marnus Labuschagne help Australia regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Marnus Labuschagne lost his wicket to T Natarajan

The Australian cricket team is at the number one position on the ICC World Test Championship standings. However, they need to win the ongoing Test against India to ensure they regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Marnus Labuschagne has provided an excellent start to Australia on the first day. It will be interesting to see if Marnus can continue in the same vein in the second innings and guide the home team to a big score.