Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Steve Smith injured as Australia announce squad for WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Veteran batter Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the Australian side for the first Test of the three-match series in the West Indies, starting June 25. The Aussies were also dealt a massive blow with ace batter Steve Smith ruled out of the series opener due to injury.

The talented Josh Inglis and the exciting Sam Konstas will replace the duo in the Australian XI for the first Test in Barbados. Smith sustained a finger injury in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final innings against South Africa last week.

After dropping a crucial catch of Temba Bavuma, Smith left the field immediately to get treatment for his finger.

As for Labuschagne, he continued his poor form in the WTC final with scores of 17 and 22 in the two innings of Australia's five-wicket defeat. The 30-year-old has struggled in the red-ball format since the 2023 season, averaging 31 in his previous 26 outings with a lone century.

Australia's chairman of selectors, George Bailey, said about Smith's injury (via ICC):

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that."

Australia will play three Tests against the West Indies from June 25 to July 16, followed by five T20Is from July 21 to July 29.

"He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects" - George Bailey on Marnus Labuschagne

George Bailey confirmed that the management will continue working with the dropped Marnus Labuschagne as he looks to work his way into the Test side. The right-hander has been pivotal to Australia's dominant Test run over the past half-decade, including their 2023 WTC title run.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects. “We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively," said Bailey (via the aforementioned source).

Despite the form slump, Labuschagne boasts impressive overall Test numbers with 4,435 runs at an average of 46.19, including 11 centuries, in 58 matches.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann.

