Marnus Labuschagne extends his stay with Brisbane Heat ahead of the 2023-24 BBL campaign 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed an extension with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Brisbane Heat ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The No. 3-ranked Test batter has been part of the Heat since 2017 and has made 25 BBL appearances to date.

Labuschagne, like the majority of the teammates, is not expected to be available for the entire season. The new BBL format sees a reduction in the number of matches to 44 and is scheduled to take place from December 7 to January 24 as part of Australia's home season.

The Aussies, during the aforementioned timeframe, will host Pakistan and West Indies. Labuschagne is expected to be available for selection during the gap in his commitments for the Australian side.

Brisbane Heat coach Wade Seccombe commented on Labuschange extending his stay with the team, calling the batter a "highly under-rated T20 cricketer".

“Marnus is an internationally recognized player, a multi-dimensional and highly under-rated T20 cricketer and someone we always want to be part of our club. We have seen the enormous impact that Marnus can have not only on a match, but more importantly on a season and on the entire squad, even if he’s only available for a few games, so we treated his re-signing as a priority."

"We don’t know yet exactly how many games he’ll be available for given his international commitments, but we know what he’ll bring to the table both on and off the field whenever he puts the Heat jersey on,” Seccombe added.

Labuschangne made eight appearances in the 2022-23 edition, where the Heat almost pulled off a miracle. The franchise finished fifth in the league standings but won three consecutive matches in the playoffs to reach the final.

Brisbane Heat did not have the services of Labuschangne across the last couple of playoff matches as he had to join the Australian squad in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

Heat ultimately lost to the Perth Scorchers in the final, ending their hopes of a second BBL title.

Brisbane Heat updated squad after Labuschagne's contract extension

Usman Khawaja (captain), Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee.

Is the orthodox batter a genuine contender for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad? let us know what you think.

