"Joe Root played phenomenally over there" - Marnus Labuschagne looks up to England great to succeed in Sri Lanka

Number-one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has revealed that he will draw inspiration from Joe Root's exploits in Sri Lanka ahead of Australia's two-Test series in the island nation. Sri Lanka will pose a significant challenge with spin to the right-hand batter.

Former England captain Joe Root enjoyed a memorable series in Sri Lanka in early 2021, helping the tourists to a 2-0 sweep. The Yorkshire batter scored 426 runs in two Tests, averaging a stunning 106.50 with a best of 228. He deservedly earned the player of the series award for his returns with the bat.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales, Labuschagne recalled Root's magnificent performances in Sri Lanka and said he wants to emulate his efforts. The 27-year old, currently in England playing in the T20 Blast, believes acclimatizing to the sub-continent's heat would be crucial, saying:

"For me, it's my first real subcontinent challenge against spin, it's about conquering that challenge. Joe Root played phenomenally over there, I've learned a lot from how he went about his game there. As a team we want to be the best in the world, it doesn't matter where you take us, we want to be winning games and I certainly think we can do that in Sri Lanka. I'll have to get used to conditions, the heat and sweating it out, which is something we haven't had the last few games."

The South African-born player played decently in County cricket this year for Glamorgan, scoring 377 runs in five games at 41.88, with a century and two fifties. The right-handed batter averaged 34 in three Tests in Pakistan and he would like those numbers to improve in Sri Lanka.

"We're going to have to make sure I'm fit and healthy" - Marnus Labuschagne on the upcoming schedule

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Getty)

Labuschagne has set his eyes on the Ashes next year. However, he reflected on the amount of ODI and Test cricket until March 2023 and feels the need to manage his schedule judiciously.

"There's a lot of things in the mix, but I can't see anything wrong with trying to copy the last time I played in the Ashes here, and play some county cricket with Glamorgan going into the Ashes next summer. That's our blueprint but we've got so much cricket this year, around 16 Tests and 18 one-day games, so we're going to have to make sure I'm fit and healthy, and also get to spend time at home with my wife and child at some stage," he said.

While Labuschagne isn't a regular fixture in Australia's T20 line-up, he remains an integral part in other two formats. With 11 Tests scheduled until March next year, Australia will need him to be at his best.

