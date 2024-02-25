Marsh Cup 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New South Wales vs Western Australia match (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes & Andrew Tye

The final of the Marsh Cup 2023-24 was played between New South Wales and Western Australia at the Cricket Central in Sydney on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, the New South Wales batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out on 169. Oliver Davies top-scored with 51 for them. For Western Australia, Joel Paris starred with the ball by registering figures of 4/21.

In reply, Josh Philippe (42) and Hilton Cartwright (73*) built a solid partnership after a shaky start which helped them chase down the total in 33.2 overs. New South Wales tried hard and picked up five wickets in total but failed to defend the total.

The two sides were the deserving finalists after winning five games each in the group stages. Western Australia displayed a solid all-around display on Sunday in the final to lift the title.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 DP Hughes (NSW) 8 8 - 453 119 56.62 555 81.62 1 4 - 45 10 2 SM Whiteman (WA) 8 8 2 419 137* 69.83 416 100.72 1 2 1 40 12 3 TF Rogers (VIC) 7 7 - 406 196 58 399 101.75 1 1 - 37 20 4 MC Henriques (NSW) 8 8 3 364 103* 72.8 376 96.8 1 2 - 25 13 5 CP Jewell (TAS) 7 7 - 327 137 46.71 305 107.21 1 2 1 35 6 6 BR McDermott (QLD) 7 6 - 316 143 52.66 320 98.75 1 2 - 29 8 7 BJ Webster (TAS) 7 7 1 315 83 52.5 337 93.47 - 2 - 28 5 8 NA McSweeney (SOA) 7 6 - 307 62 51.16 372 82.52 - 4 - 27 5 9 JC Silk (TAS) 7 7 - 297 116 42.42 286 103.84 1 2 - 29 4 10 DR Drew (SOA) 5 4 - 259 120 64.75 273 94.87 1 2 - 26 3

Daniel Hughes of New South Wales finished as the leading run-scorer in the Marsh Cup 2023-24. He missed out in the final as he departed LBW on 25 to Ashton Agar. Hughes finished with 453 runs to his name in eight games and finished at the top of the most runs list.

Sam Whiteman, Western Australia skipper, finished at the second spot in the list of most runs. He fell on three in the final and finished with 419 runs to his name in eight games. He averaged a hefty 69.83 in the competition.

Tom Rogers of Victoria scored 406 runs in seven games at an average of 58 and is placed below Whiteman.

New South Wales skipper Moises Henriques looked good for his 32 in the final but failed to convert it into a big score. He finishes with 364 runs in the tournament and at the fourth spot.

Tasmania’s Caleb Jewell finished fifth in the most runs list of Marsh Cup 2023-24 after amassing 327 runs in seven outings.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AJ Tye (WA) 8 8 363 60.3 1 355 15 3/14 23.66 5.86 24.2 - - 2 J Edwards (NSW) 6 6 294 49 8 184 14 4/38 13.14 3.75 21 1 - 3 W Salzmann (NSW) 5 5 201 33.3 - 192 13 4/48 14.76 5.73 15.46 1 - 4 W Sutherland (VIC) 7 7 357 59.3 3 295 13 3/39 22.69 4.95 27.46 - - 5 SM Elliott (VIC) 7 7 333 55.3 1 307 13 4/26 23.61 5.53 25.61 1 - 6 F O'Neill (VIC) 7 7 354 59 3 264 12 3/33 22 4.47 29.5 - - 7 BJ Dwarshuis (NSW) 7 7 358 59.4 1 330 12 4/40 27.5 5.53 29.83 1 - 8 JS Buckingham (SOA) 4 3 177 29.3 3 125 9 6/41 13.88 4.23 19.66 - 1 9 GS Sandhu (QLD) 7 6 306 51 9 231 9 2/20 25.66 4.52 34 - - 10 HTRJY Thornton (SOA) 6 6 330 55 3 347 9 2/20 38.55 6.3 36.66 - -

Andrew Tye of Western Australia finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Marsh Cup 2023-24. He registered figures of 2/39 in the final against New South Wales and took his wickets tally to 15. Tye averaged 23.66 in eight games.

Jack Edwards of New South Wales dismissed Sam Whiteman in the final and finished 14 wickets in the competition. He played a key role in New South Wales reaching the final.

William Salzmann bowled decently in the final and picked the big wicket of well-set Josh Philippe. He picked up 13 scalps in five games at an average of 14.76 and finished third in the most wickets list.

Victoria’s Will Sutherland also grabbed 13 wickets in the Marsh Cup 2023-24 and finished below Salzmann after averaging 22.69 in the tournament.

Sam Elliott finishes at the fifth spot in the most wickets list. He picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 23.61 and finished below his teammate.

