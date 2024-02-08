Marsh Cup 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Queensland vs Tasmania match (Updated) ft. Thomas Rogers & Jordan Buckingham

South Australia and Victoria played the 17th match of the Marsh Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 8, at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Victoria elected to bowl after winning the toss.

South Australia scored 231 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Harry Nielsen was the highest scorer for the team and made 61 runs off 86 deliveries. Fergus O Neil was the pick of the bowlers for Victoria and took three wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs.

Thomas Rogers and Nic Maddinson scored a half-century each for Victoria. They helped the team reach the target of 232 runs in 44.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Rogers scored 67 runs off 87 deliveries and was the highest scorer in the match. Jordan Buckingham was the most successful bowler and picked three wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs.

Queensland and Tasmania played the 18th match at The Gabba in Brisbane, where Queensland won the toss and elected to bat. They were bundled out for just 150 runs in 35.3 overs. Max Bryant was the highest scorer and made 32 runs off 50 deliveries. Iain Carlisle was the pick of the bowlers and picked three wickets for 39 runs.

Caleb Jewell hit 61 runs off 68 deliveries and helped Tasmania win the match. Tasmania chased down the target of 151 runs in 27 overs with five wickets in hand.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SM Whiteman (WA) 6 6 2 367 137* 91.75 372 98.65 1 2 1 37 10 2 BR McDermott (QLD) 6 5 0 312 143 62.4 309 100.97 1 2 - 28 8 3 DP Hughes (NSW) 6 6 0 309 69 51.5 387 79.84 - 4 - 31 5 4 CP Jewell (TAS) 6 6 0 304 137 50.66 289 105.19 1 2 1 34 4 5 BJ Webster (TAS) 6 6 1 267 83 53.4 295 90.5 - 2 - 25 4 6 DR Drew (SOA) 5 4 0 259 120 64.75 273 94.87 1 2 - 26 3 7 MC Henriques (NSW) 6 6 2 259 103* 64.75 250 103.6 1 1 - 15 12 8 NA McSweeney (SOA) 6 5 0 255 62 51 282 90.42 - 3 - 21 5 9 JC Silk (TAS) 6 6 0 236 116 39.33 233 101.28 1 1 - 22 4 10 MW Short (VIC) 2 2 1 215 134 215 188 114.36 1 1 - 24 6

Sam Whiteman is still the leading run-scorer in the Marsh Cup and has made 367 runs in six matches at an average of 91.75 and a strike rate of 98.65.

Ben McDermott has moved to second place from third and has 312 runs to his name in six games at a strike rate of 100.97.

Daniel Hughes has slipped to third place from second and has made 309 runs in six outings at an average of 51.50.

Caleb Jewell has jumped to fourth place from seventh. He has amassed a total of 304 runs in six innings at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 105.19.

Beau Webster has moved to fifth place from sixth and has scored 267 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 90.50.

Thomas Rogers was the highest scorer on Thursday and has jumped to 12th place with 210 runs in six Marsh Cup matches.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 W Sutherland (VIC) 6 6 303 50.3 3 238 12 3/39 19.83 4.71 25.25 - - 2 AJ Tye (WA) 6 6 283 47.1 1 267 12 3/14 22.25 5.66 23.58 - - 3 SM Elliott (VIC) 6 6 303 50.3 1 288 12 4/26 24 5.7 25.25 1 - 4 J Edwards (NSW) 4 4 210 35 7 115 11 4/38 10.45 3.28 19.09 1 - 5 F O'Neill (VIC) 6 6 294 49 3 202 11 3/33 18.36 4.12 26.72 - - 6 W Salzmann (NSW) 3 3 129 21.3 - 114 10 4/48 11.4 5.3 12.9 1 - 7 PG Dooley (TAS) 6 6 319 53.1 - 300 8 2/42 37.5 5.64 39.87 - - 8 BJ Webster (TAS) 6 6 217 36.1 1 174 7 2/16 24.85 4.81 31 - - 9 GS Sandhu (QLD) 6 5 246 41 7 205 7 2/20 29.28 5 35.14 - - 10 L Guthrie (QLD) 4 4 181 30.1 1 210 7 3/58 30 6.96 25.85 - -

Will Sutherland has jumped to first place on the Marsh Cup most wickets list. He has taken 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 19.83.

Andrew Tye has slipped to second place from first and has picked 12 wickets at an average of 22.25.

Sam Elliot is the third-highest wicket-taker and was earlier in fifth position. He has picked 12 wickets in six games at an average of 24.

Jack Edwards has slipped to fourth position from second and has 11 wickets to his name in four games.

Fergus O'Neill has picked 11 wickets as well in six outings. He has moved to fifth position from sixth.

Jordan Buckingham took a total of three wickets in his latest outing and he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for South Australia. He is ranked 30th on this list.

