Marsh Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Queensland vs Victoria match (Updated) ft. Ben McDermott and Will Sutherland

Victoria bagged a 19-run victory against Queensland in the 10th match of the Marsh Cup at Harrup Park in Mackay, Queensland.

Moving into the details, Victoria batted first after losing the toss. Opener Matthew Short was in aggressive mode, hitting boundaries frequently. He went on to score 134 runs off 100 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and six sixes.

Tom Rogers and Sam Harper scored valuable forty-plus scores to keep the momentum going for Victoria. Eventually, they racked up a total of 349/6 in 50 overs.

Jack Wildermuth was the star bowler for Queensland as he scalped a three-wicket haul. Gurinder Sandhu picked up two wickets with Kane Richardson bagging a scalp in the first innings.

In the chase, Queensland lost their opener Sam Heazlett quite early for just 10 runs. However, keeper-batter Ben McDermott and Matt Renshaw stitched a 175-run second-wicket partnership to keep their side ahead of the game.

However, Todd Murphy was quick to send back both the well-set batters in a gap of just five runs. Later, he scalped the wicket of Jack Clayton to keep the opposition on the back foot.

One over later, Jimmy Peirson and Jack Wildermuth were back in the hut. Regrettably, they lost eight wickets for 92 runs in the middle and death overs. With no other good partnerships built in the fag end of the innings, Queensland collapsed and got bundled out for 330 runs, losing the game by 19 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Marsh Cup, 2023.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Tasmania batter Beau Webster is leading the run-scoring chart with 190 runs from three innings at an average of 63.33. Western Australia batter Sam Whiteman is closely following him with 189 runs at an average of 94.5

New South Wales batter Daniel Hughes is the third-highest run-scorer, amassing 186 runs from three innings. South Australia's Daniel Drew occupied the fourth rank, accumulating 172 runs from two innings.

Queensland opener Ben McDermott went on to score 86 runs against Victoria to jump up to the fifth position, scoring 163 runs at an average of 54.33.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

NSW medium pacer Jack Edwards scalped eight wickets from three innings at an average of 12.62 to occupy the pole position on the bowling chart. Victoria’s Will Sutherland picked up seven wickets to bag the second rank.

Western Australia's Lance Morris and Andrew Tye settled with the third and fourth positions, bagging six wickets apiece. Victoria pacer Sam Elliot picked up six wickets to jump up to the fifth position on the standings.