Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Tasmania vs Victoria, Match 14

Victoria propelled to the pole position after securing a six-wicket win over Tasmania in the 14th match of the Marsh Cup. The University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston hosted this encounter.

On a slow and sluggish batting track, Victoria won the toss and elected to bowl first. Tasmania's top-order batters couldn't live up to expectations as they collapsed to 42/4 in 9.1 overs. However, Macalister Wright and Beau Webster tried to resurrect the innings in the middle order.

Wright went on to score 34 runs off 37, while Webster contributed 47 runs off 46 balls. Eventually, Tasmania could only post a below-par total of 156, with no other batters stepping up.

Sam Elliott was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a four-wicket haul for Victoria. Meanwhile, Fergus O'Neill and Will Sutherland bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In the chase, Victoria lost their opener, Thomas Rogers, for just seven runs. However, Matthew Short held one end firmly to keep the side in a competitive position. Unfortunately, Marcus Harris, captain Handscomb, and Sam Harper couldn't create a significant impact in the middle.

Nevertheless, Short (81* off 88) with the help of Jonathan Merlo (29* off 52) sealed the deal for Victoria in 35.4 overs. Tom Rogers bagged two wickets for Tasmania, but in vain.

On that note, let’s take a look at the updated standings of Marsh Cup 2023.

Victoria leads the Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Points Table

Victoria moved two positions up to secure the pole position on the points table with 16 points and an NRR of 0.229. This was their second consecutive win of the season after playing five encounters so far, winning a total of four games and losing just one.

Western Australia and New South Wales slipped one position each to the second and third positions, respectively, with 13 points apiece.

Tasmania settled for the fourth rank after the loss to Victoria with eight points. This defeat is their third of the season after playing five matches so far.

Queensland and South Australia occupied the bottom two positions after registering only seven points and one point, respectively.