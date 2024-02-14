Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Victoria vs New South Wales, Match 21

The Marsh Cup witnessed a run-fest on Wednesday, February 14. In the first match of the day, South Australia defeated Queensland by five wickets. The second match saw Western Australia beat Tasmania by 52 runs. In the final match of the day between Victoria and New South Wales, the latter emerged victorious in a revised 42-over chase.

New South Wales are leading the pack in the 2024 Marsh Cup after seven matches, having won five and lost just two. With 22 points and a net run rate of +0.330, New South Wales appear to be the team to beat this season.

Hot on their heels are Western Australia and Victoria, with 21 points each from seven matches. Both teams have five wins under their belts, but Western Australia edged Victory on net run rate.

Tasmania find themselves occupying the fourth spot in the Marsh Cup points table with 13 points gathered from their seven matches so far and a marginally negative net run rate of -0.201.

Meanwhile, the two bottom-placed teams, Queensland and South Australia, continue to struggle this season. Queensland have had an underwhelming campaign so far, languishing at fifth position with just seven points from seven matches.

South Australia's scenario is even worse as they prop up the rest of the teams in the sixth spot, having secured only five points in seven games.

Buckingham's six-for helps South Australia beat Queensland

Opting to field first after winning the toss, South Australia bundled out Queensland for 218 runs. Jordan Buckingham was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up 6/41. In response, skipper Nathan McSweeney's 50 and Thomas Kelly's brisk 81 off 66 balls helped South Australia overhaul the target with 35 balls to spare.

The second match saw Western Australia beat Tasmania by 52 runs. Batting first, D'Arcy Short smashed 127, while Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman contributed 64 and 49, respectively, to power Western Australia to 320/4. Tasmania were bowled out for 268 in reply, with Ashton Agar and Bryce Jackson grabbing three wickets each.

In the final match of the day between Victoria and New South Wales, the latter emerged victors by seven wickets in a revised 42-over chase. Victoria posted 311 batting first on the back of Tom Rogers' blistering 196. Daniel Hughes then hammered 119, while Moises Henriques blazed away to 73 off 67 balls as New South Wales gunned down the adjusted target of 256 in just 40.5 overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App