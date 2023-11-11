Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Victoria vs Tasmania match (Updated) ft. Beau Webster and Will Sutherland

Victoria secured the pole position in the standings after defeating Tasmania by six wickets in the 14th match of Marsh Cup 2023-24. The University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston hosted this low-scoring affair.

Tasmania batted first after losing the toss. They racked up 156 runs in 37.5 overs, thanks to Macalister Wright's 34 and Beau Webster's 47 in the middle-order.

Medium pacer Sam Elliott scalped a four-wicket haul for Victoria with seamers Fergus O'Neill and Will Sutherland bagging three and two wickets, respectively.

The chase was more of a cakewalk for Victoria. Despite losing four batters for low scores, they chased down the target in 35.4 overs. Matthew Short was the star batter for the side with his 81-run unbeaten knock of 88 balls, including 11 boundaries.

For Tasmania, Tom Rogers scalped two wickets with Billy Stanlake and Paddy Dooley bagging one scalp apiece. That said, let’s take a look at the current leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of Marsh Cup 2023-24.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Most Runs List

(PC: https://www.cricket.com.au/)

Queensland opener Ben McDermott maintained his top position on the run-scoring charts with 306 runs from five innings at an average of 76.5 and a strike rate of 104.44. NSW star batter Daniel Hughes retained his second rank, amassing 257 runs at an average of 51.4 and a strike rate of 84.54.

Tasmania middle-order batter Beau Webster jumped four positions up, after scoring 47 against Victoria, to occupy the third rank, accumulating 247 runs from five innings at an average of 80.67 and a strike rate of 103.86.

Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell (243) could score only three runs against Victoria to keep up his fourth position. Moises Henriques (242) slid one position down with Jordan Silk (233) and Sam Whiteman (230) slipping one rank apiece.

Victoria opener Matthew Short climbed up from 18th position to secure the eighth rank with 215 runs. Josh Philippe (176) and Daniel Drew (175) retained their ninth and 10th slots.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 Most Wickets List

(PC: https://www.cricket.com.au/)

Victoria pacer Will Sutherland bagged two scalps to reclaim his pole position with 11 scalps from five innings. Victoria medium pacer Sam Elliott scalped four wickets against Tasmania to move eight positions up to occupy the second rank with 10 wickets.

Western Australia speedster Andrew Tye slid down two positions to settle with the third position with nine scalps. NSW's Jack Edwards (8) slipped one down to fourth rank.

Fergus O'Neill scalped three wickets against Tasmania to move from 13th to fifth position, picking up eight wickets overall. NSW medium pacer William Salzmann (7) slipped two positions to settle with the sixth slot.

Tasmania pacer Billy Stanlake (7) moved five positions up to secure the seventh rank after scalping one wicket against Victoria. Western Australia's Jason Behrendorff (6), Lance Morris (6), and NSW's Hayden Kerr (6) are occupying eighth, ninth, and 10th spots in the tally.