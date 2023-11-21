Marsh One Day Cup 2023-24 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Western Australia vs South Australia match (Updated) ft. Sam Whiteman and Andrew Tye

Western Australia secured a four-wicket win over South Australia in the 15th match of Marsh One Day Cup 2023 at WACA Ground, Perth.

After losing the toss, South Australia were asked to bat first. Henry Hunt (34) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (31) started off well putting up a 41-run opening partnership. However, they were quick to depart after putting the team in a decent spot.

Daniel Drew, batting at no. 3, was the top performer for South Australia, smashing an 84-run knock off 96 balls. He was supported by Nathan McSweeney, who scored 53 runs off 69 balls to take the team's total of 279/7 in 50 overs. All six WA bowlers picked up one wicket each.

During the chase, WA lost their openers Josh Philippe and Cooper Connolly quite early. However, Cameron Bancroft (51) constructed a 96-run partnership for the third wicket with the help of Sam Whiteman to put the side on top. Despite losing wickets on the other end, Whiteman, continued to punish the opposition bowlers to reach his first century of the competition.

Whiteman stood firm till the end of the chase, scoring an unbeaten 137-run knock off 124 balls with 11 fours and five sixes to seal the deal in 49.3 overs.

That said, let’s take a look at the current leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of Marsh Cup 2023-24.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SM Whiteman (WA) 5 5 2 367 137* 122.33 371 98.92 1 2 - 37 10 2 BR McDermott (QLD) 5 4 0 306 143 76.5 293 104.43 1 2 - 28 8 3 DR Drew (SOA) 5 4 0 259 120 64.75 273 94.87 1 2 - 26 3 4 DP Hughes (NSW) 5 5 0 257 69 51.4 304 84.53 - 3 - 26 4 5 BJ Webster (TAS) 5 5 0 247 83 49.4 278 88.84 - 2 - 24 3 6 CP Jewell (TAS) 5 5 0 243 137 48.6 221 109.95 1 1 1 25 4 7 MC Henriques (NSW) 5 5 2 242 103* 80.66 233 103.86 1 1 - 14 12 8 JC Silk (TAS) 5 5 0 233 116 46.6 221 105.42 1 1 - 22 4 9 MW Short (VIC) 2 2 1 215 134 215 188 114.36 1 1 - 24 6 10 NA McSweeney (SOA) 5 4 0 215 62 53.75 244 88.11 - 3 - 14 5

Sam Whiteman, the WA's skipper moved up from the seventh slot to occupy the pole position after his match-winning century against South Australia with 367 runs from five innings.

Queensland's opener Ben McDermott slid to the second position in the Marsh Cup run-scoring standings, scoring 306 runs from four innings at an average of 76.5, including a century and two fifties.

SA's Daniel Drew hammered an 84-run knock against WA to propel from 10th rank to occupy the third position, producing 259 runs at an average of 64.75 with one century and two fifties.

Daniel Hughes of New South Wales, retained the fourth rank with 257 runs from five innings, averaging 51.4 with three fifty-plus totals. Beau Webster (247), Caleb Jewell (243), Moises Henriques (242), and Jordan Silk (233) slipped two positions to occupy the following four positions.

Victoria's Matthew Short descended one spot to hold the ninth rank with 215 runs. South Australia's Nathan McSweeney moved from the 14th position to make it to the 10th spot with 215 runs.

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 W Sutherland (VIC) 5 5 243 40.3 3 200 11 3/39 18.18 4.93 22.09 - - 2 AJ Tye (WA) 5 5 253 42.1 1 225 10 3/14 22.5 5.33 25.3 - - 3 SM Elliott (VIC) 5 5 243 40.3 1 237 10 4/26 23.7 5.85 24.3 1 - 4 J Edwards (NSW) 3 3 162 27 3 101 8 4/38 12.62 3.74 20.25 1 - 5 F O'Neill (VIC) 5 5 234 39 3 164 8 3/33 20.5 4.2 29.25 - - 6 W Salzmann (NSW) 2 2 110 18.2 - 96 7 4/48 13.71 5.23 15.71 1 - 7 B Stanlake (TAS) 5 5 238 39.4 1 300 7 2/61 42.85 7.56 34 - - 8 JP Behrendorff (WA) 3 3 138 23 2 95 6 3/14 15.83 4.13 23 - - 9 LR Morris (WA) 2 2 108 18 3 104 6 4/64 17.33 5.77 18 1 - 10 H Kerr (NSW) 3 3 161 26.5 2 127 6 3/57 21.16 4.73 26.83 - -

Victoria pacer Will Sutherland maintained his top spot on the Marsh Cup wicket-taking charts with 11 wickets from five innings at an average of 18.18. Western Australia's medium-pacer Andrew Tye moved one position up to occupy the second rank with 10 scalps at an average of 22.5.

Victoria's Sam Elliott slipped one position to rank at three with 10 scalps at an average of 23.7. Jack Edwards (8) and Fegus O'Neill (8) retained their fourth and fifth positions at an average of 12.62 and 20.50 respectively.

William Salzmann (7) and Billy Stanlake (7) settled with sixth and seventh positions, averaging 13.71 and 42.85 respectively. Jason Behrendoff has secured the eighth rank with six scalps at an average of 15.83.

Lance Morris (6) slipped one position to occupy the ninth rank with Hayden Kerr (6) retaining his 10th rank at an impressive economy of 4.73.