Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Queensland Bulls vs South Australia Redbacks

The fifth match between Queensland Bulls and South Australia Redbacks was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to poor weather at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

The tournament started off with Western Australia registering a thumping win over Queensland Bulls in the season opener. Batting first, Queensland Bulls posted a total of 238/10 in 46.2 overs. Ben McDermott, opening the innings, scored 52 runs off 69 balls.

However, the total wasn't going to be threatening as Western Australia sealed the deal inside 41 overs to win the game with four wickets remaining. Josh Philippe was the star batter with 90 runs off 88 balls.

Moving to the second game of the season, Tasmania posted a total of 224 in 50 overs, thanks to Beau Webster's 83-run knock off 86 balls. In response, Victoria stunned the opposition, chasing down the total in 44.5 overs.

Shifting our focus to the third contest of the competition, Western Australia, the defending champions, batted first and posted a whopping total of 371/7 in 50 overs. In pursuit, South Australia did an exceptional job, but failed to go past the target, losing the game by 22 runs.

Talking about the fifth game of the edition, Tasmania batted first and managed to score only 198 runs in 49.5 overs. In the chase, New South Wales looked dominant and chased down the total inside 34.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament standings after the contest between Queensland and South Australia

Western Australia dominate the standings

Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table

Western Australia continues to lead the points table with two consecutive wins. New South Wales, with a dominant victory over Tasmania, jumped to the second rank on the table. Victoria settled with the third spot, bagging victory in one game.

Queensland suffered a defeat and the other encounter ended without a result. They are occupying the fourth position. South Australia and Tasmania are occupying the fifth and sixth spots respectively after being part of two games each.