Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Tasmania vs New South Wales

After losing the toss in their Marsh One Day Cup contest, Tasmania were tasked to bat first. They started off poorly, losing two wickets for just 13. They lost four more wickets for 75 runs as the top and middle-order batters failed to live up to expectations.

However, Beau Webster, batting at No.6, stood tall, scoring 65 off 80. He was well supported by Patrick Dooley, who scored 39 off 63. The duo took the scoreboard to 198 before getting bundled out in 49.5 overs. Pacers Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr and Jack Edwards scalped two wickets apiece for New South Wales.

In response, NSW openers Jack Edwards and Daniel Hughes started off well, adding 137 runs for the first wicket. The former went on to score 92 off 63with 11 fours and four sixes, while Hughes smacked 58 off 71 with nine boundaries.

After the dismissal of both openers, captain Moises Henriques took the side over the line with 15.3 overs to spare, losing just four wickets. Wrist-spinner Patrick Gabriel Dooley scalped two big wickets, but his effort went in vain. Billy Stanlake and Bradley Hope bagged a wicket apiece for Tasmania

The huge win will boost New South Wales ahead of their upcoming games in the Marsh One Day Cup. On that note, let's take a look at the tournament standings after the contest between Tasmania and New South Wales.

New South Wales move to second spot in Marsh One Day Cup points table

Western Australia continued their domination atop the Marsh One Day Cup points table with consecutive wins over Queensland and South Australia. They have a net run rate of 0.916.

New South Wales jumped to second position after a thumping win over Tasmania. They have a very good net run rate of 1.895, which could be helpful at the business end of the competition.

Victoria are third with one win from their sole game so far. South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland occupy the bottom three positions after losing their respective last game.