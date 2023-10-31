Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Tasmania vs Queensland, Match 12

Tasmania and Queensland played the 12th match of the Marsh One Day Cup 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Queensland won the toss and elected to bowl. Tasmania had a dominant performance with the bat and won the match by 28 runs.

Western Australia have maintained their dominant run with three wins in three games and are in first place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.707. With three wins in four games, Victoria is in second place with a Net Run Rate of -0.149.

New South Wales and Tasmania have won two games each and are in third and fourth place, respectively. New South Wales has a Net Run Rate of -0.050, while Tasmania has a Net Run Rate of -0.398.

Queensland has won one out of five games and is in second-last place in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.162. South Australia is yet to find a win this season and is in the last place, with a Net Run Rate of -0.613.

Caleb Jewell's Heroics Propel Tasmania to a Mammoth Total in Marsh One-Day Cup

Tasmania lost their first wicket for just 21 runs in the sixth over, and they didn’t look back from that point. Caleb Jewell added 158 runs for the second wicket with Charlie Wakim.

He had another 117-run partnership for the third wicket with Jordan Silk. He was dismissed after scoring 137 runs at a strike rate of 100. This is Jewell’s highest score in List A cricket.

Wakim and Silk missed on a well-deserved century. They made 82 and 85 runs, respectively. Tasmania made 376 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs, their third-highest total in Marsh One Day Cup’s history.

Liam Guthrie picked up three wickets for 76 runs in 10 overs and was the pick of the bowlers. Gurinder Sandhu and Kane Richardson picked two wickets each, while Matthew Kuhnemann took one wicket.

Queensland started the chase with a positive mindset, and the openers, Sam Heazlett and Ben McDermott looked in great touch. They added 145 runs for the first wicket before Heazlett was dismissed for 63 runs off 54 deliveries.

Jack Clayton joined McDermott in the middle, and they added 113 runs for the third wicket. Clayton was out after scoring a half-century. McDermott was dismissed after scoring 143 runs off 112 deliveries, his highest score in List A cricket.

Queensland lost their last eight wickets for just 90 runs and were bundled out for 348 runs in 49.5 overs. All the five bowlers apart from Mitchell Owen picked at least one wicket for Tasmania. Patrick Dooley was the most economical bowler and picked two wickets for just 47 runs in 10 overs. Jewell was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting performance.