Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Tasmania vs South Australia

Tasmania emerged victorious with a 37-run margin in a high-scoring encounter against South Australia in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup. This thrilling contest at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide witnessed a total of 833 runs being scored.

After being asked to bat first, Tasmania got off to a promising start. Caleb Jewell, the opening batter, displayed excellent form, effortlessly accumulating runs. Jewell went on to score 90 runs off 52 balls, missing his century by just 10 runs.

After the dismissal of the openers, captain Jordan Silk and no.3 batter Charlie Wakim, who contributed with 48 runs off 37 balls, built a promising partnership..

Silk was in splendid form, finding the fence consistency as he scored an impressive 116-run knock off 85 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. In the middle order, Macalister Wright and Beau Wright also performed admirably, scoring 51 and 42 runs, respectively.

Eventually, Tasmania posted a whopping total of 435/9 in 50 overs. Brendan Doggett and Wes Agar emerged as the standout bowlers for South Australia, scalping three wickets apiece. Henry Thornton took two wickets.

In response to the colossal target, South Australia made a blistering start with both openers Henry Hunt and Jake Fraser-McGurk scoring their respective fifties in no time. They reached 172/0 in just 11.3 overs before Jake lost his wicket.

Jake’s innings lasted only 38 balls, but he amassed a whooping 125 runs, featuring 10 fours and 13 sixes. In the top and middle order, Daniel Drew and Nathan McSweeney scored fifty-plus scores. Captain Jake Lehmann contributed with a 35-run knock.

However, after their dismissals, no other batter stitched partnerships and as a result, they got bundled out for 398 runs in 46.4 overs, losing the game by 37 runs.

Mitchell Owen was the chief architect of Tasmania’s bowling success, scalping a three-wicket haul. Sam Rainbird and Billy Stanlake took two wickets each.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament standings after the contest between Tasmania and South Australia

Tasmania surges in the standings

Victoria maintained their pole position in the standings with two consecutive wins over Tasmania and NSW. They are closely followed by Western Australia with two wins against Queensland and South Australia.

New South Wales occupy the third position, winning their first game vs Tasmania, and losing their second contest against Victoria.

Tasmania rose to the fourth position with two consecutive losses and a win over South Australia. Queensland and South Australia are fifth and sixth in the table, having not won a game in the campaign yet.