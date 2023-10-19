Marsh One Day Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Victoria vs Western Australia, Match 9

The ninth game of Marsh One Day Cup 2023 was played between Queensland and Victoria on Thursday, October 19, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. This was a high-scoring encounter as both teams managed to cross the 300-run mark. Ultimately, Victoria came at the top as they defended their total of 349 runs and won the game by 19 runs.

With three wins in three games, Western Australia have maintained their position at the top of the table. They have earned a total of 12 points and have a net run rate of +1.707.

Victoria have now won three out of four games and are placed in the second position. They have a net run rate of -0.149. Queensland, New South Wales, and Tasmania have won one game each and are in the next three places.

Queensland have a net run rate of -0.027, New South Wales have a net run rate of -0.314, and Tasmania have an NRR of -0.696.

South Australia have lost three games on the trot and are placed in the last position. They have a net run rate of -0.590.

Renshaw and McDermott shine, but Queensland lose thriller

Queensland won the toss and elected to bowl against Victoria in the ninth game of the tournament. Matthew Short and Thomas Rogers added 127 runs for the first wicket and gave Victoria a flying start. Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb played some decent shots but were dismissed for 20 and 21 runs, respectively.

Short continued to punish Queensland’s bowlers and scored his second List-A century. He was dismissed after scoring 134 runs off 100 deliveries. Sam Harper and Jonathan Merlo made important contributions and helped Victoria reach 349 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs.

Sam Harper made 47 runs off 34 deliveries, while Jonathan Merlo scored 54 runs off 38. Jack Wildermuth was the pick of the bowlers for Queensland and picked up three wickets for 72 runs. Gurinder Sandhu took two, while Kane Richardson picked one wicket.

Queensland lost their first wicket for a score of just 37 runs in the eighth over as Sam Heazlett departed after making 10 runs. Ben McDermott and Matt Renshaw had a record-breaking partnership of 175 runs. This is the third-highest partnership for the second wicket for Queensland. They helped Queensland cross the 200-run mark.

McDermott missed his well-deserved century and was dismissed for 86 runs off 82 deliveries. Renshaw departed soon after scoring his century. Queensland lost the next four wickets for just 60 runs.

Max Bryant, who came to bat in the fifth position, held on to one end. He had some small and meaningful partnerships with the tailenders, which gave hope to Queensland. Queensland lost their ninth wicket for 304 runs, and it looked like the end of the road for them.

Bryant added 26 runs for the last wicket along with Kane Richardson, out of which 25 runs came from his bat. Will Sutherland dismissed Bryant on the first delivery of the 49th over and helped his team win the game by 19 runs.